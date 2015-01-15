SINGAPORE, Jan 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.71 117.34 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.3335 1.3344 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.786 31.832 +0.14 Korean won 1086.00 1082.20 -0.35 Baht 32.74 32.79 +0.15 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12620.00 12612.00 -0.06 Rupee 62.18 62.19 +0.02 Ringgit 3.5765 3.5940 +0.49 Yuan 6.1957 6.1957 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.71 119.66 +1.66 Sing dlr 1.3335 1.3260 -0.56 Taiwan dlr 31.786 31.718 -0.21 Korean won 1086.00 1099.30 +1.22 Baht 32.74 32.90 +0.49 Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10 Rupiah 12620.00 12380.00 -1.90 Rupee 62.18 63.03 +1.37 Ringgit 3.5765 3.4965 -2.24 Yuan 6.1957 6.2040 +0.13 ------------------------------------------------ *Markets in the Philippines are closed on Thursday and Friday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)