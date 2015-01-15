* Ringgit pulls up from near 6-year low set the previous day
* RBI's inter-meeting rate cut buoys Indian assets, currency
* Asian currencies mostly higher vs dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 The Malaysian ringgit rose on
Thursday, getting some respite in the wake of its drop to a near
six-year low earlier this week, while the Indian rupee rose
after the central bank surprised markets with an early interest
rate cut.
The ringgit was quoted at 3.5640 versus the dollar,
up from Wednesday's low of 3.6020, the lowest since April 2009,
according to Reuters data.
Stop-loss orders and a drop in the Singapore dollar against
the ringgit helped lift the Malaysian currency.
The ringgit gained some respite after oil prices rose the
previous day, said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with
Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
"Apart from the oil, there's this other factor, where we
don't see the dollar surging against many of the Asian
currencies," he added. Asian currencies were mostly higher
against the dollar on Thursday.
Over the next couple of months, however, the risks are
tilted toward a higher dollar versus the ringgit, since it seems
unlikely that oil prices will see a sustained recovery so soon,
Varathan said.
The ringgit has been vulnerable to falls in oil prices due
to Malaysia's status as an oil exporter.
World oil prices had their biggest surge in two-and-a-half
years on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-year low as
traders turned away from the bearish pressure of a worldwide
glut to cover themselves on expiring options.
On Thursday, oil prices edged lower, giving back some of
Wednesday's hefty gains.
The Indian rupee touched its highest in about two months
as local bonds and stocks rose after the central bank
surprised investors with a rate cut ahead of a scheduled policy
review next month.
Although markets had been widely pricing in a rate cut, most
investors had expected the Reserve Bank of India to move either
at its policy review on Feb. 3 or sometime after the government
unveiled its annual budget at the end of February.
The rate cut is likely to support the rupee in the near
term, analysts at Standard Chartered said in a research note.
"Today's policy move adds to the mix of improving
fundamentals, lower commodity prices and likely foreign inflows
near-term," they said.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
Indonesia's central bank is expected to maintain its key
interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, on anticipation
that inflation will cool following a spike in late 2014.
SOUTH KOREAN WON
The South Korean won pared losses after the
central bank held its policy interest rates steady, as some
investors had priced in expectations of a surprise rate cut.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0716 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.70 117.34 -0.31
Sing dlr 1.3316 1.3344 +0.21
Taiwan dlr 31.724 31.832 +0.34
Korean won 1081.14 1082.20 +0.10
Baht 32.74 32.79 +0.15
Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00
Rupiah 12600.00 12612.00 +0.10
Rupee 61.71 62.19 +0.78
Ringgit 3.5640 3.5940 +0.84
Yuan 6.1896 6.1957 +0.10
Change so far in
2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.70 119.66 +1.67
Sing dlr 1.3316 1.3260 -0.42
Taiwan dlr 31.724 31.718 -0.02
Korean won 1081.14 1099.30 +1.68
Baht 32.74 32.90 +0.49
Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10
Rupiah 12600.00 12380.00 -1.75
Rupee 61.71 63.03 +2.14
Ringgit 3.5640 3.4965 -1.89
Yuan 6.1896 6.2040 +0.23
------------------------------------------------
*Markets in the Philippines are closed on Thursday and Friday
for a public holiday.
