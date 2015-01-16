SINGAPORE, Jan 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 116.27 116.15 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3267 1.3263 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.612 31.786 +0.55 Korean won 1078.10 1083.30 +0.48 Baht 32.71 32.77 +0.17 Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12600.00 12555.00 -0.36 Rupee 62.06 62.06 +0.01 Ringgit 3.5740 3.5605 -0.38 Yuan 6.1954 6.1881 -0.12 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 116.27 119.66 +2.92 Sing dlr 1.3267 1.3260 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.612 31.718 +0.34 Korean won 1078.10 1099.30 +1.97 Baht 32.71 32.90 +0.58 Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10 Rupiah 12600.00 12380.00 -1.75 Rupee 62.06 63.03 +1.57 Ringgit 3.5740 3.4965 -2.17 Yuan 6.1954 6.2040 +0.14 ---------------------------------------- -------- *Markets in the Philippines are closed on Friday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)