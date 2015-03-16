* Rupiah down on corporate dollar demand * Indonesia trade surplus ignored on weak exports, imports * Won hits 20-month low, ringgit near 6-year trough (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 16 Most emerging Asian currencies extended their declines on Monday with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to indicate this week that it would start to raise interest rates from the middle of the year. The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh 17-year low, while sluggish exports and imports in February offset a higher-than-expected trade surplus. South Korea's won touched a 20-month low on importers' dollar demand and as offshore funds sold the currency. The Malaysian ringgit stayed around a six-trough on lower oil prices. The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to drop the word "patient" from its formal statement on the timing of its first rate increase since 2006. The removal of the word from its forward guidance is seen as an indication of the U.S. central bank's intention to raise borrowing costs soon. By contrast, many Asian central banks eased monetary policies, undermining the appeal of yields and currencies in the region. Last week, most regional units fell with South Korea and Thailand's monetary authorities unexpectedly cutting interest rates. "(Fed Chair Janet) Yellen is unlikely to disappoint markets, which have much priced in the dropping of 'patient'," said Jeong My-young, head of Samsung Futures' research in Seoul. "It is more important what message Yellen would give after that. If she signals the Fed would weigh the timing of rate hikes further, we may see some short-covering in Asian currencies," Jeong added. WON The won lost as much as 0.7 percent to 1,136.6 per dollar, its weakest since July 2013. The South Korean currency pared some of its losses as exporters took the slide as an opportunity to buy on the dips for settlements. Still, investors were looking to sell the currency around 1,130 for a test of the psychological support at 1,140. The won does not have a major chart support line until 1,147.3, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of 2009-2014 appreciation, analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah slid 0.4 percent to 13,244 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998, on dollar demand from local companies. The currency pared some of losses as the central bank was spotted intervening to support the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $738.3 million in February, higher than market expectations of $520 million, data showed earlier. The surplus came as imports slid 16.24 percent, far exceeding an expected 6.80 percent drop, and exports lost 16.02 percent. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,237 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the launch. Foreign investors were net sellers of Jakarta shares in the previous five consecutive sessions, unloading a combined net 2.4 trillion rupiah ($181.3 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. RINGGIT The ringgit fell 0.7 percent to 3.7110 per dollar, compared to its last week's low of 3.7170, its weakest since March 2009. Lower oil prices underscored concerns that sliding crude may hurt Malaysia's current account surplus and widen its fiscal deficit as the country is a net oil exporter. The currency came under further pressure when fixing-related dollar demand spurred traders to cover short positions in the greenback. Caution mounted over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the currency's weakness. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.27 121.43 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3925 1.3927 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.639 31.710 +0.22 Korean won 1133.70 1128.50 -0.46 Baht 32.87 32.91 +0.12 Peso 44.41 44.30 -0.25 Rupiah 13235.00 13190.00 -0.34 Rupee 62.91 62.97 +0.09 Ringgit 3.7070 3.6855 -0.58 Yuan 6.2620 6.2595 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.27 119.66 -1.33 Sing dlr 1.3925 1.3260 -4.78 Taiwan dlr 31.639 31.718 +0.25 Korean won 1133.70 1099.30 -3.03 Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.09 Peso 44.41 44.72 +0.70 Rupiah 13235.00 12380.00 -6.46 Rupee 62.91 63.03 +0.19 Ringgit 3.7070 3.4965 -5.68 Yuan 6.2620 6.2040 -0.93 (Additional reporting by Reuters Fx Analyst Krishna Kuymar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)