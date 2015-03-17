* Rupiah rises as intervention suspected * Indonesia c.bank expected to keep rates for rupiah * Singapore dollar edges up, disappointing exports cut gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 17 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Tuesday as weak U.S. economic data caused investors to cut bullish dollar positions, while caution prevailed ahead of a Federal Reserve policy review starting later in the day. Indonesia's rupiah rose as the central bank was spotted intervening to support the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Bank Indonesia is expected to hold interest rates steady later in the day to aid the rupiah. The South Korean won advanced on stock inflows and demand from exporters for settlements. Singapore's dollar edged up, but its gains were pared after February exports missed forecasts, reinforcing expectations for further monetary policy easing in April. The U.S. dollar broadly eased as downbeat data for U.S. manufacturing, factory output and housing offered the Fed a reason to be cautious on hiking interest rates. Investors remained wary ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting later, amid expectations that the U.S. central bank could drop the word "patient" from its forward guidance. The removal of "patient" would harden expectations for a rate hike sooner rather than later. Economists polled by Reuters were split over whether the Fed will raise rates in June or later in the year. "The Fed may remove the word of "patient", while trying to minimise shocks with soothing comments such as slower steps," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, U.S. rate hikes are coming, so Asian currencies are likely to stay weak." RUPIAH The rupiah rose as traders said the central bank intervention prompted traders to cover short positions in the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Still, local companies used the rupiah's rebound as an opportunity to buy dollars. "The 13,250 is the level maintained by the BI right now," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, referring to the rupiah's value against the dollar. On Monday, the rupiah fell to 13,244 per the greenback, its weakest since August 1998. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as the dollar's broad weakness spurred traders to cover short positions. Most Malaysian government bond prices rose with the three-year yield down to 3.384 percent, its lowest since May 8 2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.36 121.33 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3889 1.3908 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.627 31.712 +0.27 Korean won 1128.40 1131.50 +0.27 Baht 32.91 32.93 +0.06 Peso 44.42 44.42 +0.00 Rupiah 13205.00 13239.00 +0.26 Rupee 62.68 62.81 +0.20 Ringgit 3.6950 3.7050 +0.27 Yuan 6.2541 6.2624 +0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.36 119.66 -1.40 Sing dlr 1.3889 1.3260 -4.53 Taiwan dlr 31.627 31.718 +0.29 Korean won 1128.40 1099.30 -2.58 Baht 32.91 32.90 -0.03 Peso 44.42 44.72 +0.69 Rupiah 13205.00 12380.00 -6.25 Rupee 62.68 63.03 +0.56 Ringgit 3.6950 3.4965 -5.37 Yuan 6.2541 6.2040 -0.80 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)