* Singapore dollar short positions at 6-year high
* Rupiah bearish bets largest since January 2014
* Won short positions largest since early December
* Yuan sentiment less pessimistic
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 19 Bearish bets on most
emerging Asian currencies increased in the last two weeks, with
short positions in the Singapore dollar at a six-year high, as
the Federal Reserve moved closer to raising interest rates, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Short positions on the Chinese yuan, however,
were reduced on perceptions that the central bank would support
the currency, according to the survey of 12 currency analysts
from banks and asset management companies conducted between
Tuesday and Thursday.
The Fed dropped a reference to being "patient" on rates from
its policy statement on Wednesday, opening the door wider for a
hike this year. At the same time, the central bank downgraded
its economic growth and inflation forecasts, signalling it is in
no rush to raise borrowing costs.
That caused investors to scale back expectations of a rate
hike in June. Top Wall Street firms now see a Fed lift off in
September.
While the Fed is expected to raise rates, central banks in
Asia are likely to ease policy to tackle economic sluggishness
and deflationary pressures.
Pessimistic bets on the Singapore dollar soared to
their largest since January 2009.
The Singapore dollar fell to its weakest since July 2010
last week as a slowing economy and inflation added to
expectations that the central bank may ease monetary policy
further in April.
The Indonesian rupiah's short positions hit the
highest since January 2014 as the currency fell to its weakest
since August 1998.
The rupiah came under pressure from capital outflows and
dollar demand from local companies. The central bank was spotted
intervening to support the worst performing Asian currency so
far this year, but it refrained from reversing the trend.
Short positions in the South Korean won increased
to the largest since early December after the central bank
unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate to a
record low of 1.75 percent last week.
Sentiment on the Thailand's baht became the most
pessimistic since mid-December as the Bank of Thailand also
slashed its benchmark interest rate.
Short positions on the Malaysian ringgit rose to
the highest level since late January as sliding oil prices
underscored concerns that lower crude may hurt the country's
current account surplus and result in a wider fiscal deficit.
Malaysia is a net oil exporter.
The currency came under further pressure from growing
worries about a cut in sovereign ratings.
Sentiment towards the Philippine peso turned
negative for the first time since late January as investors
scrambled for dollars to cover short positions.
The yuan bucked the regional pessimism, hitting a two-month
high.
China's central bank was suspected of intervening to
stabilise the currency to curb speculators betting on its
depreciation amid a gloomy outlook for the world's
second-largest economy. It also set the currency's midpoint
firmer.
The poll is focused on what analysts believe are the current
market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the
Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian
rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The yuan firmed sharply for the third straight day on
Thursday, breaking through its 200-day moving average and
recouping all of its losses for the year as corporate flight out
of long-dollar positions intensified.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures include positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10
22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03
8-Jan 0.11 0.49 1.05 0.88 0.80 -0.15 1.98 0.13 0.40
18-Dec 0.29 0.35 0.89 0.89 0.94 -0.07 1.65 -0.22 0.62
4-Dec -0.51 1.13 1.25 0.43 0.92 -0.47 1.59 0.13 0.47
20-Nov -0.88 1.37 1.12 0.07 0.88 -0.25 1.16 0.50 0.56
6-Nov -0.87 1.02 0.74 -0.02 0.41 -0.62 1.01 0.28 0.54
