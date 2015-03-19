SINGAPORE, March 19 Emerging Asian currencies jumped on Thursday with the U.S. Federal Reserve seen in no rush to raise interest rates, undermining the dollar and lifting riskier assets. The Fed on Wednesday took a step closer to hiking rates, but downgraded its economic growth and inflation forecasts, indicating the U.S. central bank may not rush to increase borrowing costs. That dragged down the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while global stocks and commodities advanced. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.91 120.09 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3771 1.3766 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.401 31.650 +0.79 Korean won 1113.30 1129.90 +1.49 Baht 32.73 32.91 +0.53 Peso 44.62 44.75 +0.29 Rupiah 13005.00 13165.00 +1.23 Rupee 62.69 62.69 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6700 3.7075 +1.02 Yuan 6.2135 6.2294 +0.26 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.91 119.66 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3771 1.3260 -3.71 Taiwan dlr 31.401 31.718 +1.01 Korean won 1113.30 1099.30 -1.26 Baht 32.73 32.90 +0.52 Peso 44.62 44.72 +0.22 Rupiah 13005.00 12380.00 -4.81 Rupee 62.69 63.03 +0.54 Ringgit 3.6700 3.4965 -4.73 Yuan 6.2135 6.2040 -0.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)