By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 19 Most emerging Asian
currencies jumped on Thursday with China's yuan hitting a
two-month high, as the U.S. Federal Reserve was seen in no rush
to raise interest rates.
The yuan jumped an unusually large 0.6 percent as
traders said recent moves by China's central bank to support the
currency was partially aimed at curbing speculators betting on
its depreciation.
The Fed on Wednesday took a step closer to hiking rates, but
downgraded its economic growth and inflation forecasts,
indicating the U.S. central bank may not rush to increase
borrowing costs.
A majority of Wall Street's top banks now see the Fed
holding off until September before raising interest rates for
the first time since 2006, a Reuters poll showed.
That dragged down the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while
global stocks and commodities advanced.
The greenback came under further pressure as the Fed
highlighted its drag on U.S. exports.
South Korea's won and Indonesia's rupiah
surged more than 1 percent.
"The Fed mentioned slowing exports for the first time with
concerns over growth. That indicated its worries about a strong
dollar," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in
Seoul.
"The dollar will take more time for correction after the
recent overshooting," she added.
Still, the Fed's stance does not guarantee emerging Asian
currencies will follow a long-term appreciation trend, investors
and analysts said.
Despite Thursday's gains, many regional units have not fully
recovered losses incurred after stronger-than-expected U.S.
February jobs data. The positive surprise in nonfarm payrolls
had boosted expectations of an earlier rate hike, possibly in
June.
"Some will argue that recent softness in select U.S.
economic data points, the strength of the USD, oil price
volatility, and continued uncertainty with global economic
growth prospects will combine to delay Fed policy normalization,
but we believe such analyses miss much of the point," said Rick
Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Fixed Income at
BlackRock, in a note.
Rieder said that while a short delay before U.S. rates were
increased was possible, a rate rise was on the cards.
He wrote: "...the precise date of lift off is less important
than the fact that it will come soon."
Higher U.S. borrowing costs usually hurt attractiveness of
higher yields in emerging Asia.
WON
The won started the session up 1.8 percent at 1,110.5 per
dollar as offshore funds covered short positions in overnight
non-deliverable forwards markets.
The South Korean currency pared a part of earlier gains with
caution growing over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem the currency's strength. Some
traders suspected authorities would intervene to stop the won
strengthening below the 1,110 level.
The country is closely watching movements in the financial
markets, a foreign exchange authority official said earlier.
Local importers also used the stronger won as an opportunity
to buy dollars needed for settlements.
RUPIAH
The rupiah jumped 1.4 percent to briefly strengthen below
13,000 per dollar for the first time since March 9.
Still, the psychological resistance at 13,000 in the spot
rate attracted dollar buying by local importers.
Offshore hedge funds sold the rupiah in non-deliverable
forwards markets.
Indonesia's vice president on Wednesday told Reuters that
the central bank should cut its benchmark interest rate by up to
100 basis points by the end of this year to support Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced as Malaysia's stocks and bond
prices rose.
The country's banking system exposure to the troubled
government development fund 1MDB is a manageable risk, Fitch
Ratings said.
The Malaysian currency cut some of earlier gains as hedge
funds and interbank speculators sold it around its session high
of 3.6510 per dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.43 120.09 -0.28
Sing dlr 1.3806 1.3766 -0.29
Taiwan dlr 31.426 31.650 +0.71
Korean won 1116.70 1129.90 +1.18
Baht 32.73 32.91 +0.53
Peso 44.70 44.75 +0.11
Rupiah 13015.00 13165.00 +1.15
Rupee 62.40 62.69 +0.47
Ringgit 3.6760 3.7075 +0.86
Yuan 6.1937 6.2294 +0.58
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.43 119.66 -0.64
Sing dlr 1.3806 1.3260 -3.95
Taiwan dlr 31.426 31.718 +0.93
Korean won 1116.70 1099.30 -1.56
Baht 32.73 32.90 +0.52
Peso 44.70 44.72 +0.04
Rupiah 13015.00 12380.00 -4.88
Rupee 62.40 63.03 +1.02
Ringgit 3.6760 3.4965 -4.88
Yuan 6.1937 6.2040 +0.17
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)