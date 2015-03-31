* Most Asian currencies down in March, Q1; ringgit leads
* Singapore dollar to see longest run of monthly drops since
1981
* Yuan rises to enjoy largest monthly gain since Dec 2011
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 31 Emerging Asian currencies
generally held firm on Tuesday but they have mostly fallen
during March and in the first quarter as the dollar rose on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
later this year.
The Chinese yuan advanced on the back of buoyant
mainland markets after authorities signalled they would act to
prevent a wider economic slowdown. The renminbi was on
course for its biggest monthly gain in more than three years.
Taiwan's dollar rose on exporters' demand for
month-end settlements. They bought the currency when it was
weaker than 31.300 per the U.S. dollar, traders said.
The Philippine peso gained on expectations of
stepped-up remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers
before a long holiday weekend.
The outlook for Asian currencies is generally negative,
given the likelihood of tighter Fed policy. Rising U.S.
borrowing costs usually reduce the attractiveness of higher
yields in Asia, especially with the present easier monetary
policy bias in the region.
"We stay negative on most Asian currencies in Q2," said Heng
Koon How, a senior currency strategist with Credit Suisse in
Singapore.
"The correction in the U.S. dollar over past two weeks is
seen as temporary profit-taking from excessive long dollar
positions. Our studies of past Fed tightening cycles suggest
that the dollar will stay strong heading into the first rate
hike of the new cycle."
RINGGIT LEADS
Malaysia's ringgit led regional depreciation in
March and the first quarter.
The ringgit has lost 2.9 percent against the dollar so far
this month, extending its quarterly loss to 5.8 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Malaysian currency came under pressure from low oil
prices and concern over a possible cut in its sovereign rating.
The sluggish local economy prompted some speculation that the
central bank could cut its policy rate in May.
So far this month, the peso has fallen 1.4 percent as
investors booked profits on expectations of the Fed's
tightening.
India's rupee has lost 1.3 percent as the central
bank made another unexpected rate cut earlier this month and was
also spotted intervening to hold the currency down.
Indonesia's rupiah lost 1.3 percent due to
corporate dollar demand.
The Singapore dollar has slid 1.0 percent in March,
on course for the ninth consecutive monthly fall, which would be
the longest losing streak since 1981, the first year from which
data is available.
A slowing economy and inflation in the city-state have kept
expectations of further easing in April alive, even though a
poll on March 25 showed the central bank was seen maintaining
its stance of allowing the local dollar's appreciation at its
next policy meeting.
South Korea's won lost 1.0 percent this month
after a surprise central bank rate cut. Bank of Korea Governor
Lee Ju-yeol said on Monday weak consumption was the biggest
hurdle for the economy.
The Thai baht has fallen 0.6 percent as the Bank of
Thailand joined the global easing trend.
The yuan, however, has gained 1.1 percent so far this month
and could post a tiny gain in the first quarter. That monthly
gain would be its biggest rise since December 2011.
China's central bank supported the currency during March by
fixing daily trading mid-points higher and intervening to quell
speculation of further depreciation.
The Taiwan dollar has risen 0.7 percent so far this month,
helped by flows into stocks.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0630 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.11 120.08 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.3753 1.3762 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 31.289 31.380 +0.29
Korean won 1108.62 1104.90 -0.34
Baht 32.52 32.55 +0.09
Peso 44.71 44.80 +0.20
Rupiah 13085.00 13070.00 -0.11
Rupee 62.61 62.67 +0.09
Ringgit 3.7115 3.7110 -0.01
Yuan 6.2018 6.2077 +0.10
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.11 119.66 -0.38
Sing dlr 1.3753 1.3260 -3.58
Taiwan dlr 31.289 31.718 +1.37
Korean won 1108.62 1099.30 -0.84
Baht 32.52 32.90 +1.17
Peso 44.71 44.72 +0.02
Rupiah 13085.00 12380.00 -5.39
Rupee 62.61 63.03 +0.67
Ringgit 3.7115 3.4965 -5.79
Yuan 6.2018 6.2040 +0.04
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in Taipei; Editing by Alan
Raybould)