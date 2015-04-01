* Won up on offshore funds; intervention caution limits
* Ringgit, Singapore dollar gain on short-covering
* Rupiah rises on inflation data, intervention spotted
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 1 South Korea's won led gains
in emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, tracking a strong
yen, while an unexpected rise in Chinese factory activity
slightly eased concerns over a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
Offshore funds bought the won as the yen's
appreciation weakened worries that South Korean exporters may
lose competitiveness against Japanese rivals. The Taiwan dollar
followed gains in those currencies, with some foreign
inflows seen.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors cut
bearish bets on the worst-performing Asian currency so far this
year. The Singapore dollar rose on short-covering.
Indonesia's rupiah gained on slightly higher
inflation in March.
The U.S. dollar broadly eased as the yen
advanced after the Bank of Japan's tankan survey of business
sentiment showed that a weaker currency failed to improve
Japanese corporate sentiment.
Adding to further support to emerging Asian currencies,
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to
50.1 in March from February's 49.9, defying expectations of a
slide.
Still, traders and analysts doubted how long the reprieve
from the China PMI would last, especially ahead of U.S. jobs
data on Friday.
The Chinese manufacturing activity also failed to prompt
optimism over the economy as the index was just barely above the
50-threshold, indicating Beijing may have to ease policy
further.
"The main focus for FX markets this week is Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls number," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist
for ANZ in Singapore.
"While today's better China PMI data has seen Asian
currencies gain, a strong U.S. payrolls number will see the USD
rally, with Asian currencies unwinding the gains seen."
Solid U.S. jobs data would add to expectations that the
Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year.
In the first quarter, most emerging Asian currencies fell.
The attractiveness of the region's higher yields was undermined
by anticipation of higher U.S. interest rates.
WON
The won rose after South Korea reported a trade surplus of
$8.4 billion in March, larger than February's $7.7 billion.
Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to prevent the won from strengthening past
the level of 1,100 to the dollar.
Investors also hesitated to chase the won further on
expectations of a further interest rate cut by the central bank.
Exports fell the most in two years in March and inflation
hit its lowest since 1999, weakening economic momentum and
putting the central bank under pressure to cut rates again.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as breaks of 3.7000 per dollar and 3.6900
spurred stop-loss selling of the greenback.
The Malaysian currency found further support on higher bond
prices.
The government five-year debt yield fell to 3.585
percent, while the 10-year bond yield slid to 3.878
percent.
RUPIAH
The rupiah advanced as data showed annual inflation in March
increased to 6.38 percent from 6.29 percent in February.
The increase could reduce expectations of an interest rate
cut.
The central bank was also spotted buying the rupiah for
intervention especially before the data, traders said.
Still, local importers bought the greenback on dips for
payments, limiting the rupiah's upside, traders said.
"The 13,000 level is still a good support (for
dollar/rupiah), unless there is intervention," said a
Jakarta-based trader.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.62 120.15 +0.44
Sing dlr 1.3660 1.3723 +0.46
Taiwan dlr 31.274 31.401 +0.41
Korean won 1102.00 1109.50 +0.68
Baht 32.50 32.54 +0.11
Peso 44.61 44.70 +0.20
Rupiah 13008.00 13070.00 +0.48
*Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00
Ringgit 3.6810 3.7035 +0.61
Yuan 6.1959 6.1996 +0.06
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.62 119.66 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.3660 1.3260 -2.93
Taiwan dlr 31.274 31.718 +1.42
Korean won 1102.00 1099.30 -0.25
Baht 32.50 32.90 +1.23
Peso 44.61 44.72 +0.25
Rupiah 13008.00 12380.00 -4.83
Rupee 62.50 63.03 +0.86
Ringgit 3.6810 3.4965 -5.01
Yuan 6.1959 6.2040 +0.13
* India's debt and currency markets are closed from Wednesday
to Friday due to holidays and trading breaks tied to the end of
the fiscal year 2014/15.
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)