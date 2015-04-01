* Won up on offshore funds; intervention caution limits * Ringgit, Singapore dollar gain on short-covering * Rupiah rises on inflation data, intervention spotted (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 1 South Korea's won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, tracking a strong yen, while an unexpected rise in Chinese factory activity slightly eased concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Offshore funds bought the won as the yen's appreciation weakened worries that South Korean exporters may lose competitiveness against Japanese rivals. The Taiwan dollar followed gains in those currencies, with some foreign inflows seen. The Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors cut bearish bets on the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. The Singapore dollar rose on short-covering. Indonesia's rupiah gained on slightly higher inflation in March. The U.S. dollar broadly eased as the yen advanced after the Bank of Japan's tankan survey of business sentiment showed that a weaker currency failed to improve Japanese corporate sentiment. Adding to further support to emerging Asian currencies, China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 50.1 in March from February's 49.9, defying expectations of a slide. Still, traders and analysts doubted how long the reprieve from the China PMI would last, especially ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday. The Chinese manufacturing activity also failed to prompt optimism over the economy as the index was just barely above the 50-threshold, indicating Beijing may have to ease policy further. "The main focus for FX markets this week is Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls number," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "While today's better China PMI data has seen Asian currencies gain, a strong U.S. payrolls number will see the USD rally, with Asian currencies unwinding the gains seen." Solid U.S. jobs data would add to expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year. In the first quarter, most emerging Asian currencies fell. The attractiveness of the region's higher yields was undermined by anticipation of higher U.S. interest rates. WON The won rose after South Korea reported a trade surplus of $8.4 billion in March, larger than February's $7.7 billion. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to prevent the won from strengthening past the level of 1,100 to the dollar. Investors also hesitated to chase the won further on expectations of a further interest rate cut by the central bank. Exports fell the most in two years in March and inflation hit its lowest since 1999, weakening economic momentum and putting the central bank under pressure to cut rates again. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as breaks of 3.7000 per dollar and 3.6900 spurred stop-loss selling of the greenback. The Malaysian currency found further support on higher bond prices. The government five-year debt yield fell to 3.585 percent, while the 10-year bond yield slid to 3.878 percent. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced as data showed annual inflation in March increased to 6.38 percent from 6.29 percent in February. The increase could reduce expectations of an interest rate cut. The central bank was also spotted buying the rupiah for intervention especially before the data, traders said. Still, local importers bought the greenback on dips for payments, limiting the rupiah's upside, traders said. "The 13,000 level is still a good support (for dollar/rupiah), unless there is intervention," said a Jakarta-based trader. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.62 120.15 +0.44 Sing dlr 1.3660 1.3723 +0.46 Taiwan dlr 31.274 31.401 +0.41 Korean won 1102.00 1109.50 +0.68 Baht 32.50 32.54 +0.11 Peso 44.61 44.70 +0.20 Rupiah 13008.00 13070.00 +0.48 *Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6810 3.7035 +0.61 Yuan 6.1959 6.1996 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.62 119.66 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3660 1.3260 -2.93 Taiwan dlr 31.274 31.718 +1.42 Korean won 1102.00 1099.30 -0.25 Baht 32.50 32.90 +1.23 Peso 44.61 44.72 +0.25 Rupiah 13008.00 12380.00 -4.83 Rupee 62.50 63.03 +0.86 Ringgit 3.6810 3.4965 -5.01 Yuan 6.1959 6.2040 +0.13 * India's debt and currency markets are closed from Wednesday to Friday due to holidays and trading breaks tied to the end of the fiscal year 2014/15. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)