April 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.57 119.75 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3623 1.3625 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.256 31.362 +0.34 Korean won 1096.70 1102.40 +0.52 Baht 32.42 32.53 +0.32 Peso 44.58 44.58 +0.00 Rupiah 12990.00 13040.00 +0.38 Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6750 3.6990 +0.65 Yuan 6.1940 6.1980 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.57 119.66 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3623 1.3260 -2.66 Taiwan dlr 31.256 31.718 +1.48 Korean won 1096.70 1099.30 +0.24 Baht 32.42 32.90 +1.48 Peso 44.58 44.72 +0.31 Rupiah 12990.00 12380.00 -4.70 Rupee 62.50 63.03 +0.86 Ringgit 3.6750 3.4965 -4.86 Yuan 6.1940 6.2040 +0.16 * The Philippine financial markets are closed until Friday for holidays. India's debt and currency markets are also shut until Friday due to holidays and trading breaks tied to the end of the fiscal year 2014/15. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)