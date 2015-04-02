* Won near 1-month high on stop-loss dollar selling * Ringgit up; 5-yr yield lowest since Dec 2013 * Rupiah up on demand from custodian banks; state-run lenders buy (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 2 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as disappointing U.S. employment, factory activity and first-quarter growth figures suggested the Federal Reserve would not hurry to raise interest rates. South Korea's won hit a near one-month high on stop-loss dollar selling by offshore funds. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on short-covering. U.S. private employers added 189,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since January 2014, an ADP National Employment Report showed, ahead of official U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. U.S. factory activity in March hit a near two-year low, while the world's top economy slowed significantly in the first quarter. That weak economic data increased expectations the Fed might delay its decision to start raising interest rates, causing investors to cut bearish bets on emerging Asian currencies. "The dollar could trade soft and Asians could stay firm into the non-farm payrolls (NFP) tomorrow," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore "But it is too soon to say that the dollar has lost momentum. The ADP has understated the NFP data by about 74,000 on average in the past four months," he said. A Reuters survey predicted payrolls increased 245,000 last month after rising 295,000 in February. WON The won rose 0.5 percent to 1,096.6 per dollar, its strongest since March 4. The South Korean currency found further support from central bank data showing the current account surplus in February hit a record high of $10.77 billion in seasonally adjusted terms. The currency pared some gains as the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem its strength, traders said. The won has chart resistance at 1,096.7 per dollar, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation from January to March, analysts said. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as traders continued to unwind bearish bets on the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. Malaysia's government bond prices extended gains, with the five-year debt yield down to 3.554 percent, its lowest since December 2013. "Some people started shorting USD/MYR. The dollar is not going to rise," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit may strengthen to 3.6500 per dollar, said the trader, adding that level had provided resistance in March. RUPIAH The rupiah gained on demand from custodian banks. Foreign investors were net buyers in Indonesia's stock market in the two previous sessions. State-run banks also bought the Indonesian currency, which some traders suspected was intervention by the central bank to support the unit. Offshore real-money funds bought the rupiah in overnight non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,000 rupiah per dollar, stronger than the previous 13,043. Local importers bought the dollar on dips for payments, limiting the rupiah's gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.62 119.75 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3623 1.3625 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.230 31.362 +0.42 Korean won 1096.90 1102.40 +0.50 Baht 32.45 32.53 +0.23 *Peso 44.58 44.58 +0.00 Rupiah 12990.00 13040.00 +0.38 *Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6780 3.6990 +0.57 Yuan 6.1975 6.1980 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.62 119.66 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3623 1.3260 -2.66 Taiwan dlr 31.230 31.718 +1.56 Korean won 1096.90 1099.30 +0.22 Baht 32.45 32.90 +1.39 Peso 44.58 44.72 +0.31 Rupiah 12990.00 12380.00 -4.70 Rupee 62.50 63.03 +0.86 Ringgit 3.6780 3.4965 -4.93 Yuan 6.1975 6.2040 +0.10 * The Philippine financial markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays. India's debt and currency markets are also shut from Wednesday to Friday this week due to holidays and trading breaks tied to the end of the 2014/15 fiscal year. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)