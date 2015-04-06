April 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.13 118.93 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3515 1.3505 -0.07 *Taiwan dlr 31.303 31.303 +0.00 Korean won 1088.30 1092.70 +0.40 Baht 32.50 32.50 +0.02 Peso 44.41 44.58 +0.38 Rupiah 12950.00 13000.00 +0.39 Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6335 3.6700 +1.00 *Yuan 6.1950 6.1950 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.13 119.66 +0.44 Sing dlr 1.3515 1.3260 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 31.303 31.718 +1.33 Korean won 1088.30 1099.30 +1.01 Baht 32.50 32.90 +1.25 Peso 44.41 44.72 +0.70 Rupiah 12950.00 12380.00 -4.40 Rupee 62.50 63.03 +0.86 Ringgit 3.6335 3.4965 -3.77 Yuan 6.1950 6.2040 +0.15 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)