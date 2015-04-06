US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
April 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.13 118.93 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3515 1.3505 -0.07 *Taiwan dlr 31.303 31.303 +0.00 Korean won 1088.30 1092.70 +0.40 Baht 32.50 32.50 +0.02 Peso 44.41 44.58 +0.38 Rupiah 12950.00 13000.00 +0.39 Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6335 3.6700 +1.00 *Yuan 6.1950 6.1950 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.13 119.66 +0.44 Sing dlr 1.3515 1.3260 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 31.303 31.718 +1.33 Korean won 1088.30 1099.30 +1.01 Baht 32.50 32.90 +1.25 Peso 44.41 44.72 +0.70 Rupiah 12950.00 12380.00 -4.40 Rupee 62.50 63.03 +0.86 Ringgit 3.6335 3.4965 -3.77 Yuan 6.1950 6.2040 +0.15 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.