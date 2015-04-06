* Ringgit up on higher oil prices, short-covering, fixing * Won near ten-week high on offshore funds * Rupiah around two-week peak on firm NDFs (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 6 Most emerging Asian currencies rallied on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay an interest rate hike and help the region maintain yield attraction. The ringgit hit a near five-week peak as higher oil futures eased concerns over the outlook for the current account and fiscal deficit in Malaysia, an oil and gas exporter. Oil futures rose after Saudi Arabia raised prices for crude sales to Asia. South Korea's won rose to an almost ten-week high and Indonesia's rupiah advanced to its strongest in near two weeks. U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain since December 2013, data showed on Friday, well below economists' forecasts for a rise of 245,000. The data pushed down U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. "The shocking jobs data accelerated the dollar's corrections. That will support Asian currencies more for the short term," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Still, it is still possible for the Fed to raise interest rates within this year as U.S. data may improve in the second quarter. So, Asian currencies are unlikely to appreciate in the long run." Investors now expect the Fed to raise rates in September, rather than June, as the U.S. central bank lowered forecasts for economic growth and inflation at its March policy meeting. RINGGIT The ringgit jumped 1.4 percent to 3.6205 per dollar, its strongest since March 3, as investors scrambled to cover short positions in the second worst-performing Asian currency so far this year. The ringgit garnered more support from demand at a daily fixing and as investors bought it against the neighbouring Singapore dollar. Long-term Malaysian government bond prices rose, with the 10-year yield down to 3.841 percent, the lowest since March 9. The Malaysian currency strengthened past chart resistance lines at 3.6372, a 55-day moving average, and 3.6355, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation from February to March. It may rise to 3.6110, the 61.8 percent retracement, if the currency ends the day firmer than the 50 percent level, analysts said. WON The won rose as much as 0.9 percent to 1,082.5 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 28, on demand from offshore funds. Caution grew over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength. The won hovered near a seven-year high against the yen , raising concerns that South Korea's exporters may lose price competitiveness against Japanese rivals. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 12,920 per dollar, its strongest since March 25, tracking its overall strength in non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,942 rupiah per dollar, stronger than the previous 12,995. The Indonesian currency pared some of earlier gains on dollar demand from local companies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.02 118.93 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3527 1.3505 -0.16 *Taiwan dlr 31.303 31.303 +0.00 Korean won 1083.80 1092.70 +0.82 Baht 32.50 32.50 +0.02 Peso 44.38 44.58 +0.46 Rupiah 12935.00 13000.00 +0.50 Rupee 62.16 62.50 +0.54 Ringgit 3.6265 3.6700 +1.20 *Yuan 6.1950 6.1950 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.02 119.66 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.3527 1.3260 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 31.303 31.718 +1.33 Korean won 1083.80 1099.30 +1.43 Baht 32.50 32.90 +1.25 Peso 44.38 44.72 +0.78 Rupiah 12935.00 12380.00 -4.29 Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.40 Ringgit 3.6265 3.4965 -3.58 Yuan 6.1950 6.2040 +0.15 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)