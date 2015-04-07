* Won snaps 4-session winning streak on intervention caution * Philippine peso down on slow inflation data * Singapore dlr dips; c.bank to announce policy on Apr 14 (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 7 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday as the dollar recovered much of its post-payrolls losses. South Korea's won snapped a four-session rising streak on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. The Philippine peso eased on slower inflation in March. The Singapore dollar dipped amid uncertainties over whether the central bank would ease policy on April 14. Taiwan's dollar, however, jumped to its strongest in more than four months on catch-up plays after holidays. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies on weakness in the euro and the yen. The U.S. services sector showed encouraging strength in exports and employment in March, according to an industry report. That added to hope that the economy can quickly recover from a first-quarter slowdown. "What is supporting USD/Asia is not just whether U.S. economy outperforms or U.S. rates lift sooner or later," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "It is still risk aversion with all the uncertainties," Ji added, referring to bearish factors such as the slowing Chinese economy. WON The won fell as the dollar's rebound caused traders to cut bullish bets in the South Korean currency. Caution grew over possible intervention as the won on Monday hit 9.0658 against the yen, its strongest since March 2008. South Korea's exporters compete against Japanese rivals in overseas markets for key products such as cars. Investors are also awaiting South Korea's central bank policy meeting on Thursday. The Bank of Korea is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week but lower them once more in coming months if the economy continues to struggle for traction, a Reuters survey showed. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as data showed March inflation slowed to 2.4 percent, lower than February's 2.5 percent and a market forecast of 2.6 percent. Still, the core inflation rose to 2.7 percent, the fastest since October, according to the data. The central bank's monetary policy remains appropriate but it is ready to make adjustments if needed, its chief said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 1.0 percent to 30.986 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 28. Traders chased the island's currency to reflect strength in regional units after disappointing U.S. March jobs data on Friday knocked the greenback. Taiwan's financial markets were closed from Friday to Monday. Taiwan stocks also gained with foreign investors buying them. Exporters also purchased the Taiwan dollar for settlements. The central bank was spotted intervening to stem gains in the best-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.59 119.53 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3558 1.3545 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.989 31.303 +1.01 Korean won 1088.90 1084.80 -0.38 Baht 32.50 32.50 +0.00 Peso 44.53 44.39 -0.30 Rupiah 12978.00 12957.00 -0.16 Rupee 62.32 62.18 -0.22 Ringgit 3.6310 3.6315 +0.01 Yuan 6.1923 6.1950 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.59 119.66 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3558 1.3260 -2.20 Taiwan dlr 30.989 31.718 +2.35 Korean won 1088.90 1099.30 +0.96 Baht 32.50 32.90 +1.23 Peso 44.53 44.72 +0.44 Rupiah 12978.00 12380.00 -4.61 Rupee 62.32 63.03 +1.14 Ringgit 3.6310 3.4965 -3.70 Yuan 6.1923 6.2040 +0.19 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)