* Ringgit leads Asia FX losses as oil prices slide * Baht near six-year low after foreigners' bond selling * Won around 1-month low; S.Korea plans exports measures (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 12 Most emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Tuesday as persistent concerns over Greece's debt crisis checked risk appetite and as rising U.S. Treasury yields dented the allure of higher yielding assets in the region. The Malaysian ringgit led regional losses as sliding oil prices heightened worries about the impact of lower crude on the country's current and fiscal accounts. Malaysia is a net oil exporter. Thailand's baht was also hit hard, sliding to a near six-year low as foreign investors continued to sell bonds. South Korea's won touched a near one-month low, in a welcome sign for exporters a day after Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said the country is planning to announce new steps in June to help boost shipments. The Indonesian rupiah also fell to its weakest in almost two months. Euro zone finance ministers who met on Monday welcomed progress in negotiations between Greece and its creditors but said more work is needed to close a cash-for-reform deal. The anxiety over Greece dragged Asian shares lower. U.S. Treasury yields extended gains in Asia with the 10-year yield up to 2.3090 percent, not far from a six-month high of 2.3120 hit on May 7. U.S. debt took their cues from higher German bund yields and ahead of a number of economic data releases that are expected to show the world's biggest economy in reasonably good heart. "Worries about Greece, higher U.S. Treasury yields and a slowing Asia economy are hurting carry trades," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "This trend could continue, given expectations of solid U.S. economic data." RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.7 percent to 3.6285 per dollar, its weakest since April 23. Offshore investors such as hedge funds sold the currency as five-year bond prices slid. Some leveraged accounts covered short positions in the ringgit around 3.6300 with the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from March to April at 3.6333. WON The won slid as much as 0.6 percent to 1,098.0 per dollar, its weakest since April 15, as offshore funds sold the currency. The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses as exporters bought it for settlements on dips. The currency has a chart support at 1,098.4, a 55-day moving average, analysts said. It has stayed stronger than the average since early April. Another chart support lies at 1,101.6, the 50.0 percent retracement of its appreciation from March to April, analysts said. BAHT The baht fell 0.4 percent to 33.81 per dollar, its weakest since September 2009. Foreign investors were net sellers in the Thai debt market in the previous four consecutive sessions, unloading a combined net 17.5 billion baht ($518.1 million) worth of bonds, the Thai Bond Market Association data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.24 120.07 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3388 1.3372 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.726 30.780 +0.18 Korean won 1095.60 1091.30 -0.39 Baht 33.78 33.69 -0.27 Peso 44.83 44.65 -0.40 Rupiah 13195.00 13150.00 -0.34 Rupee 64.18 63.85 -0.51 Ringgit 3.6230 3.6015 -0.59 Yuan 6.2095 6.2096 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.24 119.66 -0.49 Sing dlr 1.3388 1.3260 -0.96 Taiwan dlr 30.726 31.718 +3.23 Korean won 1095.60 1099.30 +0.34 Baht 33.78 32.90 -2.61 Peso 44.83 44.72 -0.25 Rupiah 13195.00 12380.00 -6.18 Rupee 64.18 63.03 -1.79 Ringgit 3.6230 3.4965 -3.49 Yuan 6.2095 6.2040 -0.09 ($1 = 33.7800 baht) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)