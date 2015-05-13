* Ringgit rises on oil price gains
* Baht higher on short-covering, Thai bond prices up
* Won near 1-month low on offshore selling
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 13 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Wednesday as the dollar slid ahead of U.S. retail sales
data, while regional stocks advanced with disappointing Chinese
economic indicators boosting the case for more stimulus.
China's industrial output in April grew 5.9 percent from a
year earlier, missing expectations for a 6.0 percent rise.
Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy expanded 10.0
percent last month, also slower than a forecast of 10.5 percent
growth.
The Malaysian ringgit rose as stronger oil prices
eased concerns that lower crude prices may hurt the country's
fiscal and trade account. Malaysia is a net oil exporter.
Taiwan's dollar advanced on stock inflows, while
Thailand's baht gained on short-covering.
The South Korean won failed to ride on the
regional appreciation, hitting a near one-month low, as selling
from offshore funds intensified with the foreign exchange
authorities suspected of intervening to stem its strength, some
traders said.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of six major
currencies as investors bet April U.S. retail sales due later in
the day will disappoint. Retail sales are expected to rise a
mere 0.2 percent in April, slowing from a 0.9 percent increase
in March.
The greenback came under further pressure with a firm euro
thanks to higher German bund yields.
"For now, investors are focusing more on rising German
yields and the euro zone's economic recovery. That will support
Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures'
research head in Seoul.
"If regional stocks rise further on China's stimulus hopes,
that will be another supporter."
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as higher oil prices caused investors to
cut bearish bets on the Malaysian currency.
Crude prices extended gains as the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries raised slightly its forecast for
world oil demand growth.
OPEC tweaked its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast to
1.18 million barrels per day, above a previous estimate of 1.17
million.
Currency traders took profits from the ringgit on concerns
over debt-laden 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), pulling the
currency back to 3.6040 per dollar from 3.5920 earlier.
Jittery lenders of a $975 million syndicated loan led by
Deutsche Bank plan to ask the troubled state-owned
firm to pay up before the loan falls due in less than four
months, the Business Times reported, citing anonymous sources.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions
bought the currency with higher local shares.
Foreign investors were net buyers in the island's equity
market in the previous three consecutive sessions, purchasing a
combined net T$12.1 billion ($394.5 million) in shares during
the period, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange data.
Some local exporters bought the Taiwan dollar for
settlements.
The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem
further appreciation in the best-performing Asian currency so
far this year, traders said.
BAHT
The baht rose as investors covered short positions in the
currency, which hit a near six-year low of 33.85 per dollar on
Tuesday.
Thailand's government bond prices rose, providing further
support to the currency.
A Thai bank's currency trader in Bangkok said the baht may
try to test the session high of 33.65 as investors appeared to
still hold bearish bets on the currency.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0535 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.88 119.87 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.3339 1.3354 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.670 30.810 +0.46
Korean won 1098.50 1095.80 -0.25
Baht 33.70 33.82 +0.36
Peso 44.78 44.79 +0.03
Rupiah 13175.00 13197.00 +0.17
Rupee 64.19 64.17 -0.03
Ringgit 3.6040 3.6175 +0.37
Yuan 6.2058 6.2092 +0.05
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.88 119.66 -0.19
Sing dlr 1.3339 1.3260 -0.59
Taiwan dlr 30.670 31.718 +3.42
Korean won 1098.50 1099.30 +0.07
Baht 33.70 32.90 -2.37
Peso 44.78 44.72 -0.12
Rupiah 13175.00 12380.00 -6.03
Rupee 64.19 63.03 -1.81
Ringgit 3.6040 3.4965 -2.98
Yuan 6.2058 6.2040 -0.03
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)