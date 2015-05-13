* Ringgit rises on oil price gains * Baht higher on short-covering, Thai bond prices up * Won near 1-month low on offshore selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 13 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the dollar slid ahead of U.S. retail sales data, while regional stocks advanced with disappointing Chinese economic indicators boosting the case for more stimulus. China's industrial output in April grew 5.9 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 6.0 percent rise. Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy expanded 10.0 percent last month, also slower than a forecast of 10.5 percent growth. The Malaysian ringgit rose as stronger oil prices eased concerns that lower crude prices may hurt the country's fiscal and trade account. Malaysia is a net oil exporter. Taiwan's dollar advanced on stock inflows, while Thailand's baht gained on short-covering. The South Korean won failed to ride on the regional appreciation, hitting a near one-month low, as selling from offshore funds intensified with the foreign exchange authorities suspected of intervening to stem its strength, some traders said. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of six major currencies as investors bet April U.S. retail sales due later in the day will disappoint. Retail sales are expected to rise a mere 0.2 percent in April, slowing from a 0.9 percent increase in March. The greenback came under further pressure with a firm euro thanks to higher German bund yields. "For now, investors are focusing more on rising German yields and the euro zone's economic recovery. That will support Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "If regional stocks rise further on China's stimulus hopes, that will be another supporter." RINGGIT The ringgit gained as higher oil prices caused investors to cut bearish bets on the Malaysian currency. Crude prices extended gains as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised slightly its forecast for world oil demand growth. OPEC tweaked its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast to 1.18 million barrels per day, above a previous estimate of 1.17 million. Currency traders took profits from the ringgit on concerns over debt-laden 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), pulling the currency back to 3.6040 per dollar from 3.5920 earlier. Jittery lenders of a $975 million syndicated loan led by Deutsche Bank plan to ask the troubled state-owned firm to pay up before the loan falls due in less than four months, the Business Times reported, citing anonymous sources. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions bought the currency with higher local shares. Foreign investors were net buyers in the island's equity market in the previous three consecutive sessions, purchasing a combined net T$12.1 billion ($394.5 million) in shares during the period, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange data. Some local exporters bought the Taiwan dollar for settlements. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem further appreciation in the best-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. BAHT The baht rose as investors covered short positions in the currency, which hit a near six-year low of 33.85 per dollar on Tuesday. Thailand's government bond prices rose, providing further support to the currency. A Thai bank's currency trader in Bangkok said the baht may try to test the session high of 33.65 as investors appeared to still hold bearish bets on the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.88 119.87 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3339 1.3354 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.670 30.810 +0.46 Korean won 1098.50 1095.80 -0.25 Baht 33.70 33.82 +0.36 Peso 44.78 44.79 +0.03 Rupiah 13175.00 13197.00 +0.17 Rupee 64.19 64.17 -0.03 Ringgit 3.6040 3.6175 +0.37 Yuan 6.2058 6.2092 +0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.88 119.66 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.3339 1.3260 -0.59 Taiwan dlr 30.670 31.718 +3.42 Korean won 1098.50 1099.30 +0.07 Baht 33.70 32.90 -2.37 Peso 44.78 44.72 -0.12 Rupiah 13175.00 12380.00 -6.03 Rupee 64.19 63.03 -1.81 Ringgit 3.6040 3.4965 -2.98 Yuan 6.2058 6.2040 -0.03 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)