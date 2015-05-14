* Baht short positions largest since early Jan 2014
* Rupee sentiment turns bearish, worst since mid-August
* Yuan long positions down; won, ringgit sentiments bearish
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 14 Sentiment toward most emerging
Asian currencies deteriorated with the Thai baht suffering the
largest short position in nearly 1-1/2 years, a Reuters poll
showed, hit by a slowing Chinese economy and a rout in global
bonds.
The baht reported its highest bearish bets since
January last year as the currency slumped to a near six-year low
this week, the survey of 18 currency analysts of banks and fund
management companies conducted between Tuesday and Thursday
showed.
Last month, Thailand's central bank surprised markets by
cutting its key policy rate for a second straight meeting, and
relaxed curbs on capital outflows.
Foreign investors continued to sell Thai bonds as top policy
makers expressed a preference for a weaker baht as exports
sagged and the economy struggled for momentum.
India's rupee experienced its largest short
positions since mid-August. Sentiment on the rupee had been
bullish since early October last year before souring in recent
weeks.
The rupee hit a 20-month low on May 7 as foreign investors
dumped the country's financial assets on a high-profile tax row,
slow progress in reforms and volatility in global markets.
In the previous poll published on April 30, views on most
emerging Asian currencies turned bullish for the first time in
six months amid views that the U.S. Federal Reserve may wait
longer before starting to raise interest rates.
The latest survey showed long positions in the Chinese yuan
fell only slightly even as the economy continued to
lose steam in April despite a series of policy easings,
including an interest rate cut on Sunday.
Overall optimism on the renminbi held firm as China's top
officials including Premier Li Keqiang and PBOC Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan have pledged to keep the yuan stable despite downward
pressure exerted on the currency from the slowing economy.
Other emerging Asian currencies weren't so lucky, with
sentiment turning negative on the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy and as the global bond rout prompted
investors to dump government bonds in the region.
Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah rose to a
near two-month high as economic growth in the first quarter
slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009. Foreign investors
also continued to dump Jakarta shares.
Sentiment on South Korea's won and Malaysia's
ringgit turned bearish.
The won hit a one-month low on Wednesday as offshore funds
sold the currency on growing risks of intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation.
Long positions in the Singapore dollar and the
Philippine peso almost disappeared, tracking weakness
in most emerging Asian currencies.
The currency poll is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10
22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03
8-Jan 0.11 0.49 1.05 0.88 0.80 -0.15 1.98 0.13 0.40
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)