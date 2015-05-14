May 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.16 119.16 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.3239 1.3248 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.590 30.780 +0.62 Korean won 1094.50 1099.70 +0.48 Baht 33.54 33.58 +0.12 Peso 44.59 44.73 +0.31 *Rupiah 13135.00 13135.00 +0.00 Rupee 64.01 64.01 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5850 3.5965 +0.32 Yuan 6.1998 6.2044 +0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.16 119.66 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.3239 1.3260 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.590 31.718 +3.69 Korean won 1094.50 1099.30 +0.44 Baht 33.54 32.90 -1.91 Peso 44.59 44.72 +0.30 Rupiah 13135.00 12380.00 -5.75 Rupee 64.01 63.03 -1.53 Ringgit 3.5850 3.4965 -2.47 Yuan 6.1998 6.2040 +0.07 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)