* S.Korea c.bank seen holding rates on Thursday * Offshore funds, exporters buy won * Ringgit, baht gain on short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 14 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as disappointing U.S. April retail sales data raised doubts over if the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates even this year, helping the region maintain attractiveness of higher yields. The South Korean won advanced as the central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday. Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht advanced on short-covering. The U.S. dollar fell to near a three-month low against a basket of major currencies after data showing on Wednesday a key measure of U.S. retail sales was flat in April, defying forecasts of a 0.5 percent expansion. German and U.S. bond yields extended gains, checking risk sentiment, but investors in currency markets focused more on the dismal U.S. data. That could push back the timing of a start of the Fed rate hike. "Risks seem to be for Asian FX strength in the short term, as the steepening is occurring against a backdrop of weaker U.S. data," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, referring to back-end of the curve in Asian bonds selling off more than the front-end. If the trend of steepening continues, it can still be bearish for emerging Asia, Cavenagh said. "But the weaker USD theme seems to be dominating in the short term." WON The won jumped on demand from offshore funds, while exporters also bought the currency for settlements. South Korea's key money supply growth hit a 30-month high in March, while bank lending to households rose to a record peak in April, central bank data showed earlier. The data underscored views that the Bank of Korea will maintain its policy interest rate at 1.75 percent this week. Still, caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further strength in the won. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 0.8 percent to 3.5680 per dollar, its strongest since May 7. Traders scrambled for the Malaysian currency to stop losses from bearish bets on it. BAHT The baht rose as foreign and local investors rush to cover short positions in the currency amid the dollar's weakness. Exporters also bought the baht for settlements, as the Thai currency is seen having a chart support at 34.00 per dollar. The baht is seen rising further, given the disappointing U.S. economic retail sales, but it is unlikely to strengthen past the session's high of 33.35, traders in Bangkok said. Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said Thailand's economy was mired in a slump, lowering the growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.18 119.16 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3223 1.3248 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.568 30.780 +0.69 Korean won 1092.29 1099.70 +0.68 Baht 33.39 33.58 +0.57 Peso 44.57 44.73 +0.36 *Rupiah 13135.00 13135.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.88 64.10 +0.34 Ringgit 3.5755 3.5965 +0.59 Yuan 6.2017 6.2044 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.18 119.66 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.3223 1.3260 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.568 31.718 +3.76 Korean won 1092.29 1099.30 +0.64 Baht 33.39 32.90 -1.47 Peso 44.57 44.72 +0.35 Rupiah 13135.00 12380.00 -5.75 Rupee 63.88 63.03 -1.33 Ringgit 3.5755 3.4965 -2.21 Yuan 6.2017 6.2040 +0.04 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Eric Meijer)