* S.Korea c.bank seen holding rates on Thursday
* Offshore funds, exporters buy won
* Ringgit, baht gain on short-covering
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 14 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Thursday as disappointing U.S. April retail sales data
raised doubts over if the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike
interest rates even this year, helping the region maintain
attractiveness of higher yields.
The South Korean won advanced as the central bank
is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday.
Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht
advanced on short-covering.
The U.S. dollar fell to near a three-month low
against a basket of major currencies after data showing on
Wednesday a key measure of U.S. retail sales was flat in April,
defying forecasts of a 0.5 percent expansion.
German and U.S. bond yields extended gains, checking risk
sentiment, but investors in currency markets focused more on the
dismal U.S. data. That could push back the timing of a start of
the Fed rate hike.
"Risks seem to be for Asian FX strength in the short term,
as the steepening is occurring against a backdrop of weaker U.S.
data," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac
in Singapore, referring to back-end of the curve in Asian bonds
selling off more than the front-end.
If the trend of steepening continues, it can still be
bearish for emerging Asia, Cavenagh said.
"But the weaker USD theme seems to be dominating in the
short term."
WON
The won jumped on demand from offshore funds, while
exporters also bought the currency for settlements.
South Korea's key money supply growth hit a 30-month high in
March, while bank lending to households rose to a record peak in
April, central bank data showed earlier.
The data underscored views that the Bank of Korea will
maintain its policy interest rate at 1.75 percent
this week.
Still, caution increased over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem further strength in the
won.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as much as 0.8 percent to 3.5680 per
dollar, its strongest since May 7.
Traders scrambled for the Malaysian currency to stop losses
from bearish bets on it.
BAHT
The baht rose as foreign and local investors rush to cover
short positions in the currency amid the dollar's weakness.
Exporters also bought the baht for settlements, as the Thai
currency is seen having a chart support at 34.00 per dollar.
The baht is seen rising further, given the disappointing
U.S. economic retail sales, but it is unlikely to strengthen
past the session's high of 33.35, traders in Bangkok said.
Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said Thailand's economy was
mired in a slump, lowering the growth forecast to 3.5 percent
from 3.7 percent earlier.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.18 119.16 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.3223 1.3248 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 30.568 30.780 +0.69
Korean won 1092.29 1099.70 +0.68
Baht 33.39 33.58 +0.57
Peso 44.57 44.73 +0.36
*Rupiah 13135.00 13135.00 +0.00
Rupee 63.88 64.10 +0.34
Ringgit 3.5755 3.5965 +0.59
Yuan 6.2017 6.2044 +0.04
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.18 119.66 +0.40
Sing dlr 1.3223 1.3260 +0.28
Taiwan dlr 30.568 31.718 +3.76
Korean won 1092.29 1099.30 +0.64
Baht 33.39 32.90 -1.47
Peso 44.57 44.72 +0.35
Rupiah 13135.00 12380.00 -5.75
Rupee 63.88 63.03 -1.33
Ringgit 3.5755 3.4965 -2.21
Yuan 6.2017 6.2040 +0.04
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
Editing by Eric Meijer)