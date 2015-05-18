* Baht cuts gains despite unexpected Thai Q1 growth * Taiwan dollar high in over 6 months on inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 18 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as dismal U.S. economic data boosted expectations of a postpone in the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, helping the region maintain attractiveness of higher yields. Thailand's baht rose as investors cut bearish bets on the last week's underperforming Asian currency. The baht pared some of its earlier gains on sustained worries about the economic slowdown despite a surprise expansion in the first quarter. The Taiwan dollar advanced to its strongest in more than six months on continuous inflows from foreign investors. U.S. industrial output fell for a fifth straight month in April and consumer confidence sagged in early May, denting any remaining views that the Fed will start raising interest rates as early as next month and underscoring policymakers may hold off until September or December. Still, some investors took profits from last week's gains in Asian currencies as expectations of higher U.S. interest rates stayed alive. "Traders are increasingly delaying their U.S. rate hike expectations. Some even expect rates to be hiked first in the next year," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea in Singapore. "But status quo may remain for Asia FX. Our official forecast is for the Fed to hike rates in September ... The Fed is very much behind the curve and there is risk of bubble if they keep delaying the hike." BAHT The baht rose as investors covered short positions after the currency fell 0.2 percent against the dollar last week when other regional units strengthened. Thailand unexpectedly posted a quarterly growth for the first quarter, data showed earlier, but the economy is still stumbling one year after the army took over. The country's central bank governor said on Friday an economic growth rate of 3 percent this year will be a challenge. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.7 percent to 30.409 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 3. Foreign investors bought a combined net T$8.7 billion ($286.1 million) worth of stocks last week, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem further strength in the top-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said, despite growing caution over such operation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0527 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.64 119.25 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.3218 1.3207 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.426 30.612 +0.61 Korean won 1085.50 1085.70 +0.02 Baht 33.47 33.54 +0.21 Peso 44.44 44.50 +0.15 Rupiah 13107.00 13089.00 -0.14 Rupee 63.56 63.51 -0.09 Ringgit 3.5700 3.5640 -0.17 Yuan 6.2031 6.2061 +0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.64 119.66 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.3218 1.3260 +0.32 Taiwan dlr 30.426 31.718 +4.25 Korean won 1085.50 1099.30 +1.27 Baht 33.47 32.90 -1.70 Peso 44.44 44.72 +0.64 Rupiah 13107.00 12380.00 -5.55 Rupee 63.56 63.03 -0.83 Ringgit 3.5700 3.4965 -2.06 Yuan 6.2031 6.2040 +0.01 ($1 = 30.410 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)