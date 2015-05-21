May 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.15 121.38 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.3353 1.3370 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.501 30.682 +0.59 Korean won 1095.00 1096.00 +0.09 Baht 33.51 33.56 +0.15 Peso 44.52 44.60 +0.18 Rupiah 13145.00 13170.00 +0.19 Rupee 63.82 63.82 -0.00 Ringgit 3.6035 3.6165 +0.36 Yuan 6.2045 6.2038 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.15 119.66 -1.23 Sing dlr 1.3353 1.3260 -0.70 Taiwan dlr 30.501 31.718 +3.99 Korean won 1095.00 1099.30 +0.39 Baht 33.51 32.90 -1.82 Peso 44.52 44.72 +0.45 Rupiah 13145.00 12380.00 -5.82 Rupee 63.82 63.03 -1.24 Ringgit 3.6035 3.4965 -2.97 Yuan 6.2045 6.2040 -0.01 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)