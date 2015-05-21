* Malaysia sees dependence on oil-linked revenue down * Taiwan dollar rises on foreign inflows, exporters * Baht gains with solid c.bank bond auction (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 21 Emerging Asian currencies advanced on Thursday as the dollar changed direction and weakened as investors weighed what the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting mean for U.S. interest rates. Minutes of the April 28-29 meeting showed policymakers believed it would be premature to raise interest rates in June, in line with a view widely held in the market following a dismal start to the year. The Malaysian ringgit was up as the government said it expects dependence on oil-related revenue to decline. Malaysia is a net oil exporter and recent slides in crude have hurt the currency. The Taiwan dollar rose after data on Wednesday showing the island's current account surplus in the first quarter rose to $22.0 billion from $19.1 billion the previous three months. Thailand's baht gained on a stronger central bank bond auction. The U.S. dollar turned weaker against a basket of six major currencies. The greenback on Wednesday hit a two-week high with the euro losing ground as the European Central Bank front-load its bond-buying programme. Persistent worries about Greece debt also hit the single currency. "More liquidity from Europe may support riskier assets including Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "China is also seen printing more money." China's factory activity contracted for a third month in May and output shrank at the fastest rate in just over a year, a private survey showed, indicating Beijing may take further stimulus for the world's second-largest economy. RINGGIT Malaysia's dependence on oil-related revenue will decline to 15.5 percent by 2020, from just under 30 percent currently, state news agency Bernama said, quoting Malaysia's economic planning unit. Prime Minister Najib Razak said federal government total debt is projected to drop below 45 percent by 2020. The ringgit also found support as oil prices edged up, while five-and three-year bond prices rose. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on continuous foreign inflows, while exporters bought it for settlements. Traders said the central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem further appreciation in Asia's best-performing currency so far this year. But traders stayed cautious over possible intervention, especially as the island's export orders in April suffered the worst slide in more than two years. The dismal data caused local stocks to slump more than 1 percent. BAHT The baht rose as an auction of 30 billion baht ($896.3 million) of 2.68-year Bank of Thailand bonds fetched an average accepted yield of 1.6354 percent, lower than previous ones. Five-year bond yield fell to 2.10 percent from Wednesday's 2.12 percent. Bangkok shares rose 0.3 percent, while most emerging Asian equities slid. WON The won gained as exporters' demand for settlements caused traders to cut bearish bets on the South Korean currency. Caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to limit its upside as the yen hit a two-month low on Wednesday. South Korean exporters compete with Japanese rivals for various products such as cars and electronics. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0605 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.05 121.38 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3366 1.3370 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.477 30.682 +0.67 Korean won 1093.22 1096.00 +0.25 Baht 33.45 33.56 +0.33 Peso 44.52 44.60 +0.18 Rupiah 13165.00 13170.00 +0.04 Rupee 63.74 63.82 +0.13 Ringgit 3.6025 3.6165 +0.39 Yuan 6.2021 6.2038 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.05 119.66 -1.15 Sing dlr 1.3366 1.3260 -0.79 Taiwan dlr 30.477 31.718 +4.07 Korean won 1093.22 1099.30 +0.56 Baht 33.45 32.90 -1.64 Peso 44.52 44.72 +0.45 Rupiah 13165.00 12380.00 -5.96 Rupee 63.74 63.03 -1.11 Ringgit 3.6025 3.4965 -2.94 Yuan 6.2021 6.2040 +0.03 ($1 = 33.47 baht) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)