* Taiwan c.bank says to monitor foreign inflows * Taiwan dollar strongest since Nov. 3 * Rupiah down despite S&P's Indonesia outlook upgrade (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 22 Inflows into stocks helped the Taiwan dollar to its strongest in more than six months on Friday, prompting the central bank to dampen its rise as it led gains among emerging Asian currencies following disappointing U.S. economic data. Most emerging Asian currencies, however, were on the course for weekly losses with the Indonesian rupiah down even after Standard & Poor's on Thursday raised its outlook on the country's sovereign rating. South Korea's won gained as exporters chased it for settlements before a long weekend. The country's financial markets will be closed on Monday. The Malaysian ringgit advanced as a rebound in oil prices eased concerns that lower crude may hurt the country's trade and fiscal accounts. Malaysia is a net oil exporter. Singapore's dollar found chart support around 1.3400 per the U.S. dollar, prompting short covering in a currency that has been worst performer in emerging Asia this week. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of six major currencies as home sales fell in April, and the strength of the currency hurt manufacturing activity in May, although the labour market continued to tighten. But, the dollar index had risen more than 2 percent for the week, and some analysts saw emerging Asia currencies staying under pressure. "We do continue to expect the Asian currency block to weaken," said Heng Koon How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist. "We see initial signs of re-acceleration of US growth in Q2, with improving labour market gains. Our base case remains that of a first Fed rate hike in September and continued USD strength." Investors also stayed cautious ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on the U.S. economic outlook before the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon at 1700 GMT. TAIWAN C.BANK The Taiwan dollar rose 0.8 percent to 30.405 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 3. Local shares advanced 0.7 percent. Taiwan's central bank asked major custodian banks to look into foreign customers' transactions, a central bank official told Reuters, amid worries that Asia's best performing currency of the year too far could appreciate too much. The island's currency has risen 0.7 percent against the greenback so far this week, defying regional depreciation, according to Thomson Reuters data. Among regional losers, the rupiah has lost 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week on dollar demand from Indonesian importers and concerns over a current account deficit. S&P on Thursday raised its outlook on Indonesia's speculative-grade sovereign rating to positive from stable, in regconition of the government's improved policies. But, the move failed to encourage traders to cut bearish bets on the rupiah. "The current account deficit will be higher in the next quarters because of infrastructure projects and potential higher imports ahead of Eid al-Fitr," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, referring to the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The holidays fall in mid-July this year. The Singapore dollar has fallen 0.7 percent so far this week, underperforming regional peers, after gains in the previous five consecutive weeks. The ringgit has also eased 0.7 percent. The won has fallen 0.4 percent for the week as South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem its appreciation. Thailand's baht, however, bucked the regional trend, to gain 0.5 percent gain on inflows to stocks and bonds as some investors expected the central bank cut interest rates further. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.76 121.02 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3305 1.3361 +0.42 Taiwan dlr 30.410 30.650 +0.79 Korean won 1089.80 1094.00 +0.39 Baht 33.36 33.42 +0.18 Peso 44.53 44.49 -0.09 Rupiah 13137.00 13124.00 -0.10 Rupee 63.62 63.64 +0.04 Ringgit 3.5860 3.6020 +0.45 Yuan 6.1956 6.1968 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.76 119.66 -0.92 Sing dlr 1.3305 1.3260 -0.34 Taiwan dlr 30.410 31.718 +4.30 Korean won 1089.80 1099.30 +0.87 Baht 33.36 32.90 -1.38 Peso 44.53 44.72 +0.43 Rupiah 13137.00 12380.00 -5.76 Rupee 63.62 63.03 -0.92 Ringgit 3.5860 3.4965 -2.50 Yuan 6.1956 6.2040 +0.14 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)