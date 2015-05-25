May 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.67 121.55 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3385 1.3365 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.493 30.541 +0.16 *Korean won 1090.10 1090.10 0.00 Baht 33.47 33.34 -0.39 Peso 44.63 44.55 -0.19 Rupiah 13180.00 13150.00 -0.23 Rupee 63.52 63.52 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6020 3.5850 -0.47 Yuan 6.1981 6.1976 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.67 119.66 -1.66 Sing dlr 1.3385 1.3260 -0.93 Taiwan dlr 30.493 31.718 +4.02 Korean won 1090.10 1099.30 +0.84 Baht 33.47 32.90 -1.70 Peso 44.63 44.72 +0.20 Rupiah 13180.00 12380.00 -6.07 Rupee 63.52 63.03 -0.77 Ringgit 3.6020 3.4965 -2.93 Yuan 6.1981 6.2040 +0.10 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)