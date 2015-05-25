* Singapore April CPI drops most since late 2009 * Singapore dollar seen supported at 1.3451/U.S. dollar * Baht slides on U.S. dollar-short covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, May 25 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as rising U.S. inflation and hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen revived expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in the second half, cutting the appeal of the region's higher yields. The Singapore dollar hit a one-month low after data showing the city-state's consumer price fell the most since late 2009. Thailand's baht declined as investors took profits from the best-performing Asian currency last week. Malaysia's ringgit fell on dollar demand linked daily fixing in thin trading. The Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar bids from importers for month-end payments. The U.S. dollar rose to a near one-month high against a basket of six major currencies after data showed on Friday that the core U.S. CPI increased 0.3 percent in April, the largest rise since January 2013. Yellen also said on Friday she expected the Fed to raise interest rates this year as the U.S. economy was on course to bounce back from a sluggish first quarter. Higher U.S. borrowing costs usually undermine attractiveness of higher yields in emerging Asia. "Emerging Asian FX is expected to stay soft," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore. "U.S. economic recovery remains intact and we maintain our house view for the first rate hike to begin in September." Recent weak U.S. economic data had spurred some doubts over an early rate increase by the Fed and supported emerging Asian currencies. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell as much as 0.4 percent to 1.3421 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest since April 24. The city-state's consumer inflation in April fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the largest drop since December 2009 and a sixth consecutive decline. The currency pared some of losses as the central bank maintained its forecasts for this year's headline and core inflation. Westpac senior FX strategist Jonathan Cavenagh did not see risks of another surprise policy easing in the near term before the Monetary Authority of Singapore's next policy review in October. "Growth probably needs to roll back over. The MAS said inflation could ease further before rebounding in the second half," Cavenagh said. Singapore's economy is forecast to have expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter, a Reuters poll showed, after exports surged in March and industrial production held up better than expected. Detailed growth data is due on Tuesday. The Singapore dollar is also seen having a chart support at 1.3451, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from March to April, analysts said. BAHT The baht fell as investors cut long positions in the best performing Asian currency last week. The Thai currency rose 0.6 percent against the dollar last week when most of its regional peers fell, according to Thomson Reuters data. Foreign investors last week bought Thai stocks and bonds amid expectations that the central bank would cut interest rates further. An auction of 20 billion baht ($596.30 million) of 28-day treasury bills fetched an average accepted yield of 1.49521 percent, slightly higher than the previous ones. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0625 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.62 121.55 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3416 1.3365 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 30.506 30.541 +0.11 *Korean won 1090.10 1090.10 0.00 Baht 33.55 33.34 -0.63 Peso 44.60 44.55 -0.12 Rupiah 13182.00 13150.00 -0.24 Rupee 63.62 63.52 -0.16 Ringgit 3.6075 3.5850 -0.62 Yuan 6.2012 6.1976 -0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.62 119.66 -1.62 Sing dlr 1.3416 1.3260 -1.16 Taiwan dlr 30.506 31.718 +3.97 Korean won 1090.10 1099.30 +0.84 Baht 33.55 32.90 -1.94 Peso 44.60 44.72 +0.27 Rupiah 13182.00 12380.00 -6.08 Rupee 63.62 63.03 -0.93 Ringgit 3.6075 3.4965 -3.08 Yuan 6.2012 6.2040 +0.05 ($1 = 33.5400 baht) * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)