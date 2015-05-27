* Won falls as yen's 8-year low raises intervention caution
* Rupiah down on importers; c.bank limits downside
* Ringgit hits 1-month low, 3.6558/dollar eyed
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, May 27 Most emerging Asian currencies
slipped on Wednesday as solid U.S. economic data boosted
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this
year and undermined the appeal of the region's higher yields.
The won hit a near two-month low as the yen's
slide to an eight-year low increased caution over
currency intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange
authorities to stem its strength against the Japanese unit.
Indonesia's rupiah touched its weakest in more than
two months on month-end dollar demand from importers.
The Malaysian ringgit fell to a near one-month low
as overnight losses in oil prices rekindled concerns that low
crude prices may hurt the country's trade and fiscal account.
Malaysia is a net oil exporter.
The U.S. dollar rose to a one-month high against a
basket of six major currencies with the yen below 123 per
greenback, its weakest since July 2007.
That came after a gauge of U.S. business investment spending
plans rose solidly for a second straight month in April and
consumer confidence perked up this month. New home sales rose
last month.
"Asian currencies will fall further," said Yuna Park, a
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, adding
regional outperformers including the won may suffer more than
others as investors may book profits from them.
"Strong U.S. data, especially after Yellen's hawkish
comments, raised the case of a U.S. rate increase," she said.
"The hike may happen in September, but markets will prepare in
advance."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday said interest rates are
likely to rise this year but the pace of tightening will depend
on the strength of economic data.
WON
The won lost as much as 0.8 percent to 1,109.3 per dollar,
its weakest since March 31.
Caution increased over possible intervention by South
Korea's foreign exchange authorities to prevent the won from
further outperforming the yen.
The South Korean currency has eased 0.8 percent against the
dollar so far this year, while the yen has lost 2.8 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
South Korea's companies competed against Japan's rivals for
key products such as cars.
The won pared some earlier losses as local exporters bought
the currency on dips for month-end settlements.
The currency has a chart support at 1,109.9, the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from March to
April, analysts said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah eased 0.2 percent to 13,236 per dollar, its
lowest level since March 17, tracking its weakness in overnight
non-deliverable forwards markets.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,229 rupiah per dollar, weaker
than the previous 13,192.
Spot rupiah pared some of the losses as the central bank was
spotted intervening around the session low to support the
worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid 0.4 percent to 3.6430 per dollar, its
weakest since April 21, as dollar demand linked to daily fixing
added pressure.
The Malaysian currency may weaken to 3.6558, the 61.8
percent retracement level of its appreciation from March to
April as it cleared a chart support area around 3.6330, analysts
said.
It has the 38.2 percent level at 3.6333 and a 55-day moving
average at 3.6338. The currency had been firmer than the average
since late April.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0525 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 122.97 123.10 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.3488 1.3500 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.675 30.708 +0.11
Korean won 1106.41 1101.00 -0.49
Baht 33.78 33.72 -0.18
Peso 44.75 44.71 -0.09
Rupiah 13230.00 13205.00 -0.19
Rupee 64.08 63.98 -0.16
Ringgit 3.6370 3.6300 -0.19
Yuan 6.2043 6.2040 -0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 122.97 119.66 -2.70
Sing dlr 1.3488 1.3260 -1.69
Taiwan dlr 30.675 31.718 +3.40
Korean won 1106.41 1099.30 -0.64
Baht 33.78 32.90 -2.61
Peso 44.75 44.72 -0.06
Rupiah 13230.00 12380.00 -6.42
Rupee 64.08 63.03 -1.64
Ringgit 3.6370 3.4965 -3.86
Yuan 6.2043 6.2040 -0.00
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)