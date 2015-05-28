* Rupee short positions highest since August 2013
* Baht bearish bets largest since January 2014
* Won, rupiah short-positions at 2-month high
* Yuan long positions largest since late November
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, May 28 Sentiment towards most emerging
Asian currencies worsened in the last two weeks with short
positions in India's rupee near a two-year high as expectations
firmed that U.S. interest rates will move higher by year end, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The Chinese yuan was an exception as its long
positions hit a seven-month high, according to the survey of 20
currency analysts at banks and fund managers conducted between
Tuesday and Thursday.
Short positions in the rupee reached their largest
since August 2013 as the currency fell on expectations the
Reserve Bank of India will deliver its third rate cut this year
at next week's policy review, and on month-end corporate dollar
demand.
Bearish bets on the won jumped to the highest
since mid-March as the yen plunged to its lowest in
almost 13 years against the dollar. That drove the won
to a seven-year peak against the Japanese unit and
spurred currency intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange
authorities.
The authorities have been spotted in efforts to curb the
won's strength against the yen to relieve pressure on South
Korean companies, which compete against Japanese rivals for key
products such as cars.
Short positions in the rupiah also increased to the
highest since mid-March on sustained corporate dollar demand.
Persistent concerns over a slowdown in Southeast Asia's top
economy and its chronic current account deficit were also
factors boosting bearish bets on the rupiah.
Much of the pessimism against regional currencies appears to
have the U.S. Federal Reserve as a trigger. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen last week said interest rates are likely to rise this
year but the pace of tightening will depend on the strength of
economic data.
A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose
solidly for a second straight month in April and consumer
confidence perked up this month. New home sales rose last month.
Thailand's baht suffered the largest short
positions since January 2014 as foreign investors have been net
sellers of local bonds so far this month.
Last month, the Bank of Thailand surprised markets by
cutting its key policy rate and relaxed curbs on capital
outflows.
Pessimistic bets on the Singapore dollar grew to
the largest since early April amid an uncertain outlook for the
city-state's economy due to uneven global growth. Industrial
output in April fell 8.7 percent from a year earlier, its worst
contraction since at least April 2013, data showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices last month also posted their
largest annual drop in five years.
The Malaysian ringgit's short positions rose as
lower oil prices underscored concerns that low crude prices may
hurt the country's trade and fiscal accounts. Malaysia is a net
oil exporter.
VIEWS TURN BEARISH ON TWD, PHP
Sentiment on the Taiwan dollar turned bearish as
the central bank stepped up its efforts to limit further
appreciation in the best-performing Asian currency so far this
year. The authority asked major custodian banks to look into
foreign customers' transactions, a central bank official told
Reuters on May 22.
Views on the Philippine peso also became
pessimistic as growth in the first quarter unexpectedly slowed
to a six-year low.
The yuan bucked the regional trend as Chinese policymakers
signaled their keenness to keep the currency stable. The
renminbi hit a one-month high on May 22.
The currency poll is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10
22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU and
Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)