* S.Korea intervention spotted, won hits 7-year high vs yen * Philippine peso briefly weaker after Q1 growth disappoints (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, May 28 South Korea's won hit a near two-month low against the dollar on Thursday as the yen plunged, while the Philippine peso pared most of its gains after news of disappointing economic growth in the first quarter. The won lost as much as 0.5 percent to 1,110.9 per dollar, its weakest since March 31, with traders spotting intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength against the yen. The South Korean currency touched 8.9165 versus the yen, its strongest since February 2008, as the yen fell to its lowest since December 2002 against the dollar. South Korean authorities have been intervening to curb the won's strength against the yen because South Korean companies compete against Japanese rivals in key export products such as cars. "The foreign exchange problems, along with slowing exports, are definitely a key issue for the government," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' head of research in Seoul. South Korea's exports were seen falling for a fifth consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed. "Still, it may be difficult for the authorities to act aggressively as defending the 9 level of yen/won could increase the volatility of dollar/won. It is also uncertain if the yen's recent slide is temporary or a trend," Jeong said. The won pared some losses on the dollar as the yen recovered and on demand from South Korean exporters for month-end settlements. The yen's recovery supported other emerging Asian currencies. The South Korean currency also has chart support at 1,109.9, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from March to April, analysts said. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine economy in the first quarter grew at the slowest quarterly pace in six year, increasing the chances of an interest rate cut this year. The peso turned weaker after the gross domestic product data was published, to hit a session low of 44.73 per dollar. The currency reversed direction again as some analysts did not expect the central bank to slash interest rates. The central bank saw no reason to ease monetary policy even as economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter due to weak public spending, officials said. "The BSP is unlikely to shift bias on today's GDP outcome," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, referring to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. "While export growth may not rebound, government spending is unlikely to be as weak in Q2 and the core growth story remains solid. This should leave the market happy to sell rallies in 1-month USD/PHP on moves up to the 44.90/45.05 region." The peso's one-month non-deliverable forwards eased to 44.71 per dollar from Wednesday's close of 44.67. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.70 123.67 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.3508 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.632 30.725 +0.30 Korean won 1106.30 1105.50 -0.07 Baht 33.78 33.83 +0.15 Peso 44.69 44.69 +0.01 Rupiah 13210.00 13197.00 -0.10 Rupee 63.87 64.01 +0.22 Ringgit 3.6370 3.6375 +0.01 Yuan 6.1988 6.2014 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.70 119.66 -3.27 Sing dlr 1.3484 1.3260 -1.66 Taiwan dlr 30.632 31.718 +3.55 Korean won 1106.30 1099.30 -0.63 Baht 33.78 32.90 -2.61 Peso 44.69 44.72 +0.08 Rupiah 13210.00 12380.00 -6.28 Rupee 63.87 63.03 -1.32 Ringgit 3.6370 3.4965 -3.86 Yuan 6.1988 6.2040 +0.08 (Editing by Eric Meijer)