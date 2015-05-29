* Won leads Asia FX losses in May; worst month since Nov
* S.Korea warns of intervention to stem won's rise vs yen
* Baht down 2.3 pct in May, largest loss since Dec 2013
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, May 29 Most emerging Asian currencies
edged up on Friday as the dollar took a breather from this
week's rally, while regional units were set to post monthly
losses in May on growing expectations for a U.S. interest rate
hike this year.
South Korea's won failed to join Friday's rebound
by Asian peers and suffered the worst month in six as foreign
exchange authorities warned of intervention to curb its rise
against the yen.
The Taiwan dollar led regional appreciation,
rising after foreign investors were net buyers of local stocks
in the previous three days. It pared some gains, as the
central bank spotted intervening and there was demand for the
U.S. dollar from importers.
The greenback fell against a basket of six major
currencies, with a decline versus the yen coming after
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said its recent drop had been
"rough".
The dollar's retreat is seen as transitory and emerging
Asian currencies are likely to weaken further in June as the
Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this year.
Contracts to buy previously-owned U.S. homes rose for a
fourth consecutive month in April to a nine-year high, while
initial claims for state jobless benefits stayed below 300,000,
a threshold associated with a firming jobs market, for a 12th
straight week.
"USD strength still has legs. It is still risk-off trades in
Asia with high yielders underperforming," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in
Singapore, referring to higher-yielding currencies such as the
Indonesian rupiah.
"U.S. economic data shows Q1 weakness was weather-related
and the general view expressed by the Fed members still suggests
a sooner than December hike is still on the cards."
Investors were awaiting revised data for the U.S.
first-quarter economic growth due later in the day. A
preliminary Reuters poll last week predicted that adjusted first
quarter U.S. GDP numbers would be massively revised
down and show a 0.7 percent contraction in the first three
months of this year.
Sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies already
worsened in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
YEN HURTS WON
Most regional units were on the course for monthly losses in
May, led by the won. The South Korean currency lost 3.2 percent
against the dollar this month, the largest monthly depreciation
since November, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The won came under pressure as the yen slumped to a near
13-year low against the dollar. That drove the won to
a seven-year peak against the Japanese unit and spurred currency
intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities.
South Korean exporters compete against Japanese rivals for
key products such as cars.
The Malaysian ringgit followed the won, with a 2.6
percent loss so far this month, as lower oil prices than in
April underscored concerns that sliding crude may hurt the
country's trade and fiscal account. Malaysia is a net oil
exporter.
Thailand's baht has fallen 2.3 percent, which would
be the largest monthly slide since December 2013. Foreign
investors have been net sellers in local bond market so far in
May.
Last month, the Bank of Thailand surprised markets by
cutting its key policy rate and relaxing curbs on capital
outflows.
The rupiah has eased 2.0 percent this month on corporate
dollar demand and concerns over a slowing economy and current
account deficit.
Singapore's dollar has lost 1.8 percent as the
outlook for the city-state's economy stayed dark on uneven
global growth.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0633 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.93 123.95 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.3482 1.3485 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.646 30.801 +0.51
Korean won 1107.38 1105.80 -0.14
Baht 33.71 33.78 +0.21
Peso 44.58 44.58 +0.01
Rupiah 13219.00 13220.00 +0.01
Rupee 63.73 63.80 +0.11
Ringgit 3.6535 3.6415 -0.33
Yuan 6.2004 6.2012 +0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.93 119.66 -3.45
Sing dlr 1.3482 1.3260 -1.65
Taiwan dlr 30.646 31.718 +3.50
Korean won 1107.38 1099.30 -0.73
Baht 33.71 32.90 -2.40
Peso 44.58 44.72 +0.33
Rupiah 13219.00 12380.00 -6.35
Rupee 63.73 63.03 -1.10
Ringgit 3.6535 3.4965 -4.30
Yuan 6.2004 6.2040 +0.06
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)