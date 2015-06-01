June 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.24 124.17 -0.06 *Sing dlr 1.3512 1.3474 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.740 30.871 +0.43 Korean won 1113.30 1108.20 -0.46 *Baht 33.63 33.63 +0.00 Peso 44.57 44.59 +0.04 Rupiah 13225.00 13223.00 -0.02 Rupee 63.81 63.81 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6660 3.6675 +0.04 Yuan 6.1993 6.1985 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.24 119.66 -3.69 Sing dlr 1.3512 1.3260 -1.87 Taiwan dlr 30.740 31.718 +3.18 Korean won 1113.30 1099.30 -1.26 Baht 33.63 32.90 -2.17 Peso 44.57 44.72 +0.34 Rupiah 13225.00 12380.00 -6.39 Rupee 63.81 63.03 -1.22 Ringgit 3.6660 3.4965 -4.62 Yuan 6.1993 6.2040 +0.08 * Financial markets in Singapore and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)