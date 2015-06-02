GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
SINGAPORE, June 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0200 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.83 124.80 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3563 1.3561 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.908 30.932 +0.08 Korean won 1115.61 1110.20 -0.48 *Baht 33.76 33.63 -0.39 Peso 44.67 44.53 -0.31 *Rupiah 13220.00 13220.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.70 63.70 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7010 3.6835 -0.47 Yuan 6.1994 6.1995 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.83 119.66 -4.14 Sing dlr 1.3563 1.3260 -2.23 Taiwan dlr 30.908 31.718 +2.62 Korean won 1115.61 1099.30 -1.46 Baht 33.76 32.90 -2.55 Peso 44.67 44.72 +0.11 Rupiah 13220.00 12380.00 -6.35 Rupee 63.70 63.03 -1.06 Ringgit 3.7010 3.4965 -5.53 Yuan 6.1994 6.2040 +0.07 ------------------------------------------------ *Thai financial markets were closed on June 1. The previous close is from May 29. *Indonesian financial markets will be closed on Tuesday, June 2, for Vesak Day. The markets will reopen for trading on Wednesday, June 3. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
