* Won hits 10-week low, hit by yen's drop to 12-1/2 year low
* Limited baht reaction after Thai CPI falls for 5th month
* Indian shares, rupee slip after RBI's policy review
* Ringgit and Sing dollar slip to lowest in nearly 7 weeks
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 2 Asian currencies fell broadly
on Tuesday as the dollar rose after some upbeat U.S. economic
data suggested that the world's largest economy may be regaining
momentum after a weak first quarter.
The dollar pushed higher after reports on Monday showed a
pick-up in U.S. manufacturing activity in May and a surge in
construction spending in April.
The greenback managed to hold firm even though Monday's
data was not uniformly strong, with consumer spending growth
unexpectedly stalling in April.
The dollar has regained lift against emerging Asian
currencies over the past week, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on May 22 that she expected the central bank
to raise rates this year as the U.S. economy was on course to
bounce back from a sluggish first quarter.
The South Korean won hit a 10-week low of 1,116.9 to the
dollar, as investors were wary of intervention by
local exchange authorities to check the won's strength against
the yen.
The yen fell to a 12-1/2 year low against the dollar
on Tuesday, as the greenback gained a boost in the wake of the
upbeat U.S. economic data.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar
both touched their lowest levels in nearly seven weeks
against the U.S. dollar.
The Singapore dollar later reversed its losses and turned
higher. The Taiwan dollar touched a one-month low
versus the U.S. dollar but later regained its footing.
INDIAN RUPEE
Indian shares and the rupee extended their losses after
India's central bank cut its policy interest rate by a quarter
percentage point but sounded cautious about further easing.
The Indian central bank, which lowered the repo rate to 7.25
percent in its third policy easing this year, said
the more appropriate stance is to "front-load a rate cut today"
and wait for data to clarify uncertainty.
The rupee touched an intraday low of 63.8625 after
the central bank's decision, compared to 63.70 just before the
outcome.
THAI BAHT
The baht slipped to a low of around 33.80 versus
the dollar at one point, nearing a 5-1/2 year low of 33.85
touched in mid-May and matched last Thursday.
The baht showed limited reaction to data showing that
Thailand's annual consumer price index declined for a fifth
straight month in May, mainly due to lower energy prices.
The persistent year-on-year drop in Thailand's CPI, coupled
with the recent weakness of Thai economic data, suggests that
there is scope for Thailand's monetary policy committee to lower
interest rates further, said Teppei Ino, analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
However, Thailand's current account surplus is likely to
provide some support to the baht, he said.
"I think there is still quite a bit of distance from where
we are now to the 34 level," Ino said. The last time the baht
traded as low as 34 to the dollar was in September 2009.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0715 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.48 124.80 +0.26
Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3561 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 30.885 30.932 +0.15
Korean won 1111.67 1110.20 -0.13
*Baht 33.75 33.63 -0.36
Peso 44.67 44.53 -0.30
*Rupiah 13220.00 13220.00 +0.00
Rupee 63.75 63.70 -0.07
Ringgit 3.6885 3.6835 -0.14
Yuan 6.1974 6.1995 +0.03
Change so far in
2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.48 119.66 -3.87
Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3260 -2.06
Taiwan dlr 30.885 31.718 +2.70
Korean won 1111.67 1099.30 -1.11
Baht 33.75 32.90 -2.52
Peso 44.67 44.72 +0.12
Rupiah 13220.00 12380.00 -6.35
Rupee 63.75 63.03 -1.13
Ringgit 3.6885 3.4965 -5.21
Yuan 6.1974 6.2040 +0.11
------------------------------------------------
*Thai financial markets were closed on June 1. The previous
close is from May 29.
*Indonesian financial markets are closed on Tuesday, June 2, for
Vesak Day. They will reopen on Wednesday, June 3.
(Additional reporting by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI and Yeawon
Choi in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)