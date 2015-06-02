* Won hits 10-week low, hit by yen's drop to 12-1/2 year low * Limited baht reaction after Thai CPI falls for 5th month * Indian shares, rupee slip after RBI's policy review * Ringgit and Sing dollar slip to lowest in nearly 7 weeks (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 2 Asian currencies fell broadly on Tuesday as the dollar rose after some upbeat U.S. economic data suggested that the world's largest economy may be regaining momentum after a weak first quarter. The dollar pushed higher after reports on Monday showed a pick-up in U.S. manufacturing activity in May and a surge in construction spending in April. The greenback managed to hold firm even though Monday's data was not uniformly strong, with consumer spending growth unexpectedly stalling in April. The dollar has regained lift against emerging Asian currencies over the past week, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on May 22 that she expected the central bank to raise rates this year as the U.S. economy was on course to bounce back from a sluggish first quarter. The South Korean won hit a 10-week low of 1,116.9 to the dollar, as investors were wary of intervention by local exchange authorities to check the won's strength against the yen. The yen fell to a 12-1/2 year low against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback gained a boost in the wake of the upbeat U.S. economic data. The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar both touched their lowest levels in nearly seven weeks against the U.S. dollar. The Singapore dollar later reversed its losses and turned higher. The Taiwan dollar touched a one-month low versus the U.S. dollar but later regained its footing. INDIAN RUPEE Indian shares and the rupee extended their losses after India's central bank cut its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point but sounded cautious about further easing. The Indian central bank, which lowered the repo rate to 7.25 percent in its third policy easing this year, said the more appropriate stance is to "front-load a rate cut today" and wait for data to clarify uncertainty. The rupee touched an intraday low of 63.8625 after the central bank's decision, compared to 63.70 just before the outcome. THAI BAHT The baht slipped to a low of around 33.80 versus the dollar at one point, nearing a 5-1/2 year low of 33.85 touched in mid-May and matched last Thursday. The baht showed limited reaction to data showing that Thailand's annual consumer price index declined for a fifth straight month in May, mainly due to lower energy prices. The persistent year-on-year drop in Thailand's CPI, coupled with the recent weakness of Thai economic data, suggests that there is scope for Thailand's monetary policy committee to lower interest rates further, said Teppei Ino, analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore. However, Thailand's current account surplus is likely to provide some support to the baht, he said. "I think there is still quite a bit of distance from where we are now to the 34 level," Ino said. The last time the baht traded as low as 34 to the dollar was in September 2009. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.48 124.80 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3561 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.885 30.932 +0.15 Korean won 1111.67 1110.20 -0.13 *Baht 33.75 33.63 -0.36 Peso 44.67 44.53 -0.30 *Rupiah 13220.00 13220.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.75 63.70 -0.07 Ringgit 3.6885 3.6835 -0.14 Yuan 6.1974 6.1995 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.48 119.66 -3.87 Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3260 -2.06 Taiwan dlr 30.885 31.718 +2.70 Korean won 1111.67 1099.30 -1.11 Baht 33.75 32.90 -2.52 Peso 44.67 44.72 +0.12 Rupiah 13220.00 12380.00 -6.35 Rupee 63.75 63.03 -1.13 Ringgit 3.6885 3.4965 -5.21 Yuan 6.1974 6.2040 +0.11 ------------------------------------------------ *Thai financial markets were closed on June 1. The previous close is from May 29. *Indonesian financial markets are closed on Tuesday, June 2, for Vesak Day. They will reopen on Wednesday, June 3. (Additional reporting by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI and Yeawon Choi in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)