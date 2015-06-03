SINGAPORE, June 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.93 124.13 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.3467 1.3486 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.800 31.002 +0.66 Korean won 1105.20 1112.40 +0.65 Baht 33.70 33.80 +0.30 Peso 44.62 44.71 +0.20 *Rupiah 13190.00 13220.00 +0.23 Rupee 63.82 63.82 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6710 3.6985 +0.75 Yuan 6.1942 6.1984 +0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.93 119.66 -3.45 Sing dlr 1.3467 1.3260 -1.54 Taiwan dlr 30.800 31.718 +2.98 Korean won 1105.20 1099.30 -0.53 Baht 33.70 32.90 -2.37 Peso 44.62 44.72 +0.22 Rupiah 13190.00 12380.00 -6.14 Rupee 63.82 63.03 -1.24 Ringgit 3.6710 3.4965 -4.75 Yuan 6.1942 6.2040 +0.16 ------------------------------------------------ *Indonesian financial markets were closed on June 2. The previous close is from June 1. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)