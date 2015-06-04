BRIEF-Subex gets 5-year framework contract with BT
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.45 124.24 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3442 1.3425 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.795 30.922 +0.41 Korean won 1108.20 1104.70 -0.32 Baht 33.66 33.69 +0.09 Peso 44.78 44.74 -0.08 Rupiah 13235.00 13220.00 -0.11 Rupee 63.90 63.90 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6940 3.6855 -0.23 Yuan 6.1978 6.1976 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.45 119.66 -3.85 Sing dlr 1.3442 1.3260 -1.35 Taiwan dlr 30.795 31.718 +3.00 Korean won 1108.20 1099.30 -0.80 Baht 33.66 32.90 -2.26 Peso 44.78 44.72 -0.12 Rupiah 13235.00 12380.00 -6.46 Rupee 63.90 63.03 -1.35 Ringgit 3.6940 3.4965 -5.35 Yuan 6.1978 6.2040 +0.10 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.