* Rupiah flirts with 17-year low vs dollar * Indonesia c.bank says will "always" be in FX and bond mkts * Dollar supported ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data * Greenback also bolstered by rise in U.S. bond yields * Sing dollar hits highest vs ringgit on data back to 1990 (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 4 The Indonesian rupiah came within a whisker of a 17-year low versus the dollar on Thursday as Asian currencies slipped in the wake of a rise in U.S. bond yields and due to caution ahead of U.S. jobs data. The rupiah slipped to as low as 13,244 versus the dollar , nearing a mid-March trough of 13,245 that marked the rupiah's lowest level since August 1998. As the rupiah traded near its 17-year trough, a Bank Indonesia spokesman said the central bank will "always" be in the foreign exchange and bond markets to calm fluctuations. The rupiah is the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, dented by corporate demand for the dollar as well as concerns over Indonesia's economic slowdown and its chronic current account deficit. The rupiah and other Asian currencies could face more selling pressure if U.S. jobs data on Friday and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on June 16-17 bolster expectations for U.S. interest rates to rise later this year, analysts said. "If we actually see a good nonfarm (payrolls) this week and then if the signs are it's going to be September, dollar/rupiah will definitely be pressured higher. That's inevitable," said Leong Sook Mei, ASEAN head of global markets research for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore. "But in the meantime they (Indonesian authorities) will be finding ways and means to actually ensure that it will not be too volatile," Leong added. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,243 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the the central bank introduced the rate in 2013. The retreat in the rupiah and other Asian currencies came in the wake of a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which can enhance the greenback's appeal. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a seven-month high of 2.388 percent on Wednesday following a solid U.S. private sector employment report for May and a jump in German bond yields. The recent weakness in Asian equities also bears watching, said Philip Wee, senior currency economist for DBS Bank. "Some have started to turn negative year-to-date, including the KLSE," Wee said, referring to Malaysian equities. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won fell versus the dollar with investors wary that a weakening Japanese yen could raise the possibility of won-selling intervention by South Korean authorities. On Wednesday, the yen/won cross rate fell as low as 8.8769, the lowest in more than seven years. Investors are concerned a weak yen could undercut price competitiveness of local exporters against Japanese rivals. SINGAPORE DOLLAR/MALAYSIAN RINGGIT The Singapore dollar rose to as high as 2.7511 against the Malaysian ringgit, climbing above Tuesday's high of 2.7475 and hitting its highest level on Thomson Reuters data going back to 1990. The move was due to the relative resilience of the Singapore dollar and weakness in the ringgit, analysts at Maybank said in a research note. Against the U.S. dollar, the ringgit is likely to see "further volatility" ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Friday and U.S. jobs data, they said. The ringgit is sensitive to moves in oil prices as Malaysia is a net exporter of oil. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.31 124.24 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3465 1.3425 -0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.855 30.922 +0.22 Korean won 1112.20 1104.70 -0.67 Baht 33.74 33.69 -0.15 Peso 44.79 44.74 -0.11 Rupiah 13243.00 13220.00 -0.17 Rupee 64.17 63.90 -0.43 Ringgit 3.7040 3.6855 -0.50 Yuan 6.2008 6.1976 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.31 119.66 -3.74 Sing dlr 1.3465 1.3260 -1.52 Taiwan dlr 30.855 31.718 +2.80 Korean won 1112.20 1099.30 -1.16 Baht 33.74 32.90 -2.49 Peso 44.79 44.72 -0.16 Rupiah 13243.00 12380.00 -6.52 Rupee 64.17 63.03 -1.78 Ringgit 3.7040 3.4965 -5.60 Yuan 6.2008 6.2040 +0.05 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi in SEOUL; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)