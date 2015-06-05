SINGAPORE, June 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. * The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low for a second straight day. It eased to 13,295 versus the dollar at one point, its lowest level since August 1998 according to Thomson Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0158 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.46 124.37 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3482 1.3479 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.882 31.062 +0.58 Korean won 1112.90 1113.90 +0.09 Baht 33.75 33.72 -0.07 Peso 44.94 44.82 -0.27 *Rupiah 13285.00 13279.00 -0.05 Rupee 64.00 64.00 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7095 3.6965 -0.35 Yuan 6.2075 6.2010 -0.10 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.46 119.66 -3.86 Sing dlr 1.3482 1.3260 -1.65 Taiwan dlr 30.882 31.718 +2.71 Korean won 1112.90 1099.30 -1.22 Baht 33.75 32.90 -2.50 Peso 44.94 44.72 -0.48 Rupiah 13285.00 12380.00 -6.81 Rupee 64.00 63.03 -1.52 Ringgit 3.7095 3.4965 -5.74 Yuan 6.2075 6.2040 -0.06 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)