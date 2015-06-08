SINGAPORE, June 8 The Malaysian ringgit hit a
nine-year low and the Indonesian rupiah set a fresh 17-year
trough on Monday, after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered
expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
before year-end.
The dollar climbed broadly against emerging Asian currencies
after data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth accelerated sharply
in May, suggesting the U.S. economy was gaining traction after a
weak first quarter.
The ringgit fell to 3.7590 against the dollar, its
lowest level since January 2006.
The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low for the third
straight trading session. It fell to as much as 13,375
versus the dollar, its lowest level since August 1998.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0151 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0151 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 125.43 125.65 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.3590 1.3575 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.994 31.032 +0.12
Korean won 1119.01 1111.10 -0.71
Baht 33.87 33.71 -0.47
Peso 45.07 44.87 -0.44
Rupiah 13350.00 13271.00 -0.59
Rupee 63.75 63.75 +0.00
Ringgit 3.7570 3.7185 -1.02
Yuan 6.2079 6.2034 -0.07
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 125.43 119.66 -4.60
Sing dlr 1.3590 1.3260 -2.43
Taiwan dlr 30.994 31.718 +2.34
Korean won 1119.01 1099.30 -1.76
Baht 33.87 32.90 -2.86
Peso 45.07 44.72 -0.78
Rupiah 13350.00 12380.00 -7.27
Rupee 63.75 63.03 -1.13
Ringgit 3.7570 3.4965 -6.93
Yuan 6.2079 6.2040 -0.06
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)