SINGAPORE, June 8 The Malaysian ringgit hit a nine-year low and the Indonesian rupiah set a fresh 17-year trough on Monday, after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end. The dollar climbed broadly against emerging Asian currencies after data on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth accelerated sharply in May, suggesting the U.S. economy was gaining traction after a weak first quarter. The ringgit fell to 3.7590 against the dollar, its lowest level since January 2006. The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low for the third straight trading session. It fell to as much as 13,375 versus the dollar, its lowest level since August 1998. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 125.43 125.65 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.3590 1.3575 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.994 31.032 +0.12 Korean won 1119.01 1111.10 -0.71 Baht 33.87 33.71 -0.47 Peso 45.07 44.87 -0.44 Rupiah 13350.00 13271.00 -0.59 Rupee 63.75 63.75 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7570 3.7185 -1.02 Yuan 6.2079 6.2034 -0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 125.43 119.66 -4.60 Sing dlr 1.3590 1.3260 -2.43 Taiwan dlr 30.994 31.718 +2.34 Korean won 1119.01 1099.30 -1.76 Baht 33.87 32.90 -2.86 Peso 45.07 44.72 -0.78 Rupiah 13350.00 12380.00 -7.27 Rupee 63.75 63.03 -1.13 Ringgit 3.7570 3.4965 -6.93 Yuan 6.2079 6.2040 -0.06 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sunil Nair)