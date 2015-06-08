* Asian currencies fall broadly after robust U.S. jobs data
* Ringgit hits lowest level since January 2006
* Rupiah touches 17-year low for third straight session
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 8 The Malaysian ringgit hit a
nine-year low and the Indonesian rupiah set a fresh 17-year low
on Monday, after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of
an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end.
The dollar climbed broadly against Asian currencies after
data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000
last month, the largest gain since December.
The prospect of U.S. interest rates rising in coming months
and a narrowing growth gap between developed and developing
economies do not bode well for emerging market currencies in
general, said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy
for Barclays in Singapore.
"We still believe Asia outperforms relative to other
emerging markets but at this point in time, it still looks like
there's more downside to come in terms of the currencies,"
Kotecha said.
The strong U.S. jobs data was seen as bolstering the
prospects for the Fed to raise interest rates in September and
helped lift the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to an
eight-month high on Friday.
Such rises in U.S. bond yields can erode the attractiveness
of the relatively higher yields available in emerging Asian
markets and act as a drag on their currencies.
Asian currencies also received little help from data showing
that China's imports slid 17.6 percent in May from a year
earlier, in a sign that domestic demand in the world's
second-largest economy remains sluggish.
Underscoring the weakness in Asian currencies, the
Philippine peso fell to 45.15 versus the dollar at
one point, matching a trough in November. A further drop in the
peso would take it to its lowest level in more than a year.
The Thai baht last traded near 33.80 versus the dollar,
after having fallen to 33.95 during U.S. trading hours
on Friday, its lowest level since September 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
The ringgit fell below its March 2009 trough of 3.7370
versus the dollar - a key technical charts support level - and
slid to as low as 3.7665, its lowest level since January 2006,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The next major chart level for the ringgit lies at 3.8000,
where the ringgit had been pegged against the dollar before it
was refloated in 2005.
Malaysia had fixed the ringgit at 3.8 to the dollar during
the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis. The fixed currency regime
lasted until July 2005, when Malaysia abandoned the peg.
While the ringgit could extend its losses in the near term
if U.S. and European bond yields rise further, its current
levels may be attractive when viewed over the longer-term, said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
"I think this is a buying opportunity for medium-term and
longer-term investors. My sense is that the ringgit seems a bit
oversold," Murata said.
The robust U.S. jobs data points to an improvement in the
U.S. economy and could be positive for Malaysia's trade balance,
which is already in the black, Murata said.
In addition, the Malaysian government has shown its intent
to tackle the problems at state investment fund 1MDB, Murata
added.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The rupiah set a 17-year low for the third straight trading
session. It fell to as low as 13,380 against the dollar,
its lowest level since August 1998, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,360 rupiah per dollar, the
weakest since the central bank introduced the rate in 2013.
Last week, foreign funds sold a net $88.71 million in
Indonesian equities but added a net 1.48 trillion rupiah to
their outstanding holdings of Indonesian debt on June 1-4,
analysts at Maybank said in a research note.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0704 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 125.12 125.65 +0.42
Sing dlr 1.3587 1.3575 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 31.077 31.032 -0.14
Korean won 1122.25 1111.10 -0.99
Baht 33.83 33.71 -0.35
Peso 45.08 44.87 -0.47
Rupiah 13355.00 13271.00 -0.63
Rupee 64.07 63.75 -0.50
Ringgit 3.7560 3.7185 -1.00
Yuan 6.2043 6.2034 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 125.12 119.66 -4.36
Sing dlr 1.3587 1.3260 -2.41
Taiwan dlr 31.077 31.718 +2.06
Korean won 1122.25 1099.30 -2.04
Baht 33.83 32.90 -2.75
Peso 45.08 44.72 -0.80
Rupiah 13355.00 12380.00 -7.30
Rupee 64.07 63.03 -1.62
Ringgit 3.7560 3.4965 -6.91
Yuan 6.2043 6.2040 -0.00
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analysts Rick Lloyd and
Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)