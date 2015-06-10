(Adds text, updates prices) * BOJ Kuroda: yen unlikely to fall further on REER basis * Yen rises on Kuroda's comments, won tracks yen's gains * Asian currencies broadly higher versus the dollar By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 10 The South Korean won rose on Wednesday as the yen surged after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the Japanese currency was unlikely to fall further on a real effective exchange rate basis. The won climbed about 1 percent on the day, its biggest daily gain in three months, and closed local trade at 1,108.2 versus the dollar. The won is sensitive to moves in the yen as South Korean exporters compete against Japanese rivals on key products such as cars. A rise in the yen could be seen by market players as lessening the need for won-selling intervention by South Korean authorities. Other Asian currencies also edged higher as the dollar retreated against the yen, with the Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit both rising more than 0.4 percent on the day. The U.S. dollar slid 1.1 percent versus the yen and last traded near 123.01 yen, pulling away from a 13-year high of 125.86 yen set last Friday. The dollar could pull back further in the near term as market players trim bearish bets against the yen after the remarks from Kuroda, said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "I doubt these comments are accidental. The reason for why he is saying this now remains unclear," Henderson said. "Clearly, we'll see a short-term period of risk reduction and of reassessment in terms of the risk and reward in this trade," he said, referring to bets for the dollar to rise against the yen. Still, Standard Chartered expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September and for the Bank of Japan to add to its monetary stimulus later this year, and that policy divergence is likely to be positive for the dollar against the yen, Henderson added. The yen has fallen largely as a side effect of the BOJ's massive quantitative easing aimed at overcoming deflation. Some Japanese policymakers have recently expressed concern about the yen's decline for fear this could raise import prices too quickly or become a source of trade friction. THAI BAHT The baht edged up around 0.2 percent to 33.66 to the dollar. Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady on Wednesday after two consecutive surprise cuts to try to lift an economy still sputtering after one year of military rule. The policy decision is expected at 0730 GMT. The recent rate cuts came amid calls by exporters for a weaker baht to boost competitiveness of Thai shipments, which account for over 60 percent of the economy. Exports contracted in January-April, as they did in 2013 and 2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0637 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.82 124.35 +1.25 Sing dlr 1.3459 1.3515 +0.42 Taiwan dlr 30.923 31.302 +1.23 Korean won 1108.49 1118.90 +0.94 Baht 33.66 33.72 +0.18 Peso 44.90 44.99 +0.20 Rupiah 13295.00 13300.00 +0.04 Rupee 63.88 63.92 +0.07 Ringgit 3.7350 3.7530 +0.48 Yuan 6.2052 6.2057 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.82 119.66 -2.57 Sing dlr 1.3459 1.3260 -1.48 Taiwan dlr 30.923 31.718 +2.57 Korean won 1108.49 1099.30 -0.83 Baht 33.66 32.90 -2.26 Peso 44.90 44.72 -0.40 Rupiah 13295.00 12380.00 -6.88 Rupee 63.88 63.03 -1.33 Ringgit 3.7350 3.4965 -6.39 Yuan 6.2052 6.2040 -0.02 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)