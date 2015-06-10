(Adds text, updates prices)
* BOJ Kuroda: yen unlikely to fall further on REER basis
* Yen rises on Kuroda's comments, won tracks yen's gains
* Asian currencies broadly higher versus the dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 10 The South Korean won rose on
Wednesday as the yen surged after Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said the Japanese currency was unlikely to fall
further on a real effective exchange rate basis.
The won climbed about 1 percent on the day, its biggest
daily gain in three months, and closed local trade at 1,108.2
versus the dollar.
The won is sensitive to moves in the yen as South Korean
exporters compete against Japanese rivals on key products such
as cars. A rise in the yen could be seen by market players as
lessening the need for won-selling intervention by South Korean
authorities.
Other Asian currencies also edged higher as the dollar
retreated against the yen, with the Singapore dollar
and Malaysian ringgit both rising more than 0.4 percent
on the day.
The U.S. dollar slid 1.1 percent versus the yen and last
traded near 123.01 yen, pulling away from a 13-year high
of 125.86 yen set last Friday.
The dollar could pull back further in the near term as
market players trim bearish bets against the yen after the
remarks from Kuroda, said Callum Henderson, global head of FX
research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"I doubt these comments are accidental. The reason for why
he is saying this now remains unclear," Henderson said.
"Clearly, we'll see a short-term period of risk reduction
and of reassessment in terms of the risk and reward in this
trade," he said, referring to bets for the dollar to rise
against the yen.
Still, Standard Chartered expects the U.S. Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates in September and for the Bank of Japan
to add to its monetary stimulus later this year, and that policy
divergence is likely to be positive for the dollar against the
yen, Henderson added.
The yen has fallen largely as a side effect of the BOJ's
massive quantitative easing aimed at overcoming deflation. Some
Japanese policymakers have recently expressed concern about the
yen's decline for fear this could raise import prices too
quickly or become a source of trade friction.
THAI BAHT
The baht edged up around 0.2 percent to 33.66 to
the dollar.
Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its policy
interest rate steady on Wednesday after two consecutive surprise
cuts to try to lift an economy still sputtering after one year
of military rule. The policy decision is expected at 0730 GMT.
The recent rate cuts came amid calls by exporters for a
weaker baht to boost competitiveness of Thai shipments, which
account for over 60 percent of the economy. Exports contracted
in January-April, as they did in 2013 and 2014.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0637 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 122.82 124.35 +1.25
Sing dlr 1.3459 1.3515 +0.42
Taiwan dlr 30.923 31.302 +1.23
Korean won 1108.49 1118.90 +0.94
Baht 33.66 33.72 +0.18
Peso 44.90 44.99 +0.20
Rupiah 13295.00 13300.00 +0.04
Rupee 63.88 63.92 +0.07
Ringgit 3.7350 3.7530 +0.48
Yuan 6.2052 6.2057 +0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 122.82 119.66 -2.57
Sing dlr 1.3459 1.3260 -1.48
Taiwan dlr 30.923 31.718 +2.57
Korean won 1108.49 1099.30 -0.83
Baht 33.66 32.90 -2.26
Peso 44.90 44.72 -0.40
Rupiah 13295.00 12380.00 -6.88
Rupee 63.88 63.03 -1.33
Ringgit 3.7350 3.4965 -6.39
Yuan 6.2052 6.2040 -0.02
