By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 11 Sentiment towards most
emerging Asian currencies worsened in the last two weeks after
strong U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations that U.S. interest
rates will move higher before year-end, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
Bearish bets against the Indonesian rupiah, the
Malaysian ringgit, the South Korean won and
the Taiwan dollar all rose to their largest levels in
nearly three months.
The survey of 17 currency analysts and fund managers
conducted between Tuesday and Thursday also showed that short
positions in the Philippine peso climbed to their
largest level in almost seven months.
Bearish bets against the Singapore dollar rose to a
two-month high.
Data last Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
280,000 last month, the biggest gain since December.
That bolstered expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates before year-end, triggering a rise in U.S.
bond yields and weighing on emerging Asian currencies.
The Indonesian rupiah hit a 17-year low of 13,384
versus the dollar on Tuesday, while the Malaysian ringgit set a
9-year low of 3.7680.
The Philippine peso had slipped to a low of 45.15
on Monday and again on Thursday, matching a trough touched last
November.
Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan decreased
slightly compared to the previous poll two weeks ago.
The only two currencies that saw an improvement in sentiment
were the Indian rupee and the Thai baht, with
market participants trimming short positions in both currencies
compared to two weeks ago.
The currency poll is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10
22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)