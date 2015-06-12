June 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0147 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0147 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.51 123.44 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3444 1.3445 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.890 31.162 +0.88 Korean won 1109.90 1108.80 -0.10 Baht 33.68 33.73 +0.15 *Peso 45.15 45.15 +0.00 Rupiah 13310.00 13316.00 +0.05 Rupee 63.97 63.97 -0.00 Ringgit 3.7330 3.7455 +0.33 Yuan 6.2064 6.2065 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.51 119.66 -3.12 Sing dlr 1.3444 1.3260 -1.37 Taiwan dlr 30.890 31.718 +2.68 Korean won 1109.90 1099.30 -0.96 Baht 33.68 32.90 -2.32 Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95 Rupiah 13310.00 12380.00 -6.99 Rupee 63.97 63.03 -1.47 Ringgit 3.7330 3.4965 -6.34 Yuan 6.2064 6.2040 -0.04 ------------------------------------------------ * Philippine markets are closed on Friday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)