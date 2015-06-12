* Some Asian currencies falter on Greek debt worries
* Reuters poll shows increase in Asia FX short positions
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 12 Asian currencies were mostly
steady to lower versus the dollar on Friday as uncertainty over
the fate of Greece's negotiations with international lenders
hurt risk sentiment.
The Malaysian ringgit reversed its early gains and was down
0.2 percent at 3.7520 to the dollar. The ringgit, which
set a nine-year low of 3.7680 on Monday, was off about 1 percent
for the week.
The ringgit sagged against the dollar as market participants
turned their focus to Greece, which needs a deal to unlock aid
before the end of the month when it is otherwise set to default
on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the
International Monetary Fund.
The worries about Greece, as well as a tendency among
traders to buy the U.S. dollar ahead of the weekend, helped
weigh on Asian currencies, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in
Kuala Lumpur.
The IMF dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled
debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had left
negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major
differences with Athens.
In addition, German newspaper Bild, citing several people
familiar with the matter, said the German government is holding
"concrete consultations" on what to do in the case of a
bankruptcy of the Greek state.
Next week, investors will turn their focus to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy statement after its June 16-17 policy
meeting and a news conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
"We expect a hike by the Fed in September," said Irene
Cheung, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "You could
have some indication from the Fed next week," she added.
If the market becomes more certain that the Fed will raise
interest rates within the next two or three meetings, the market
will price that in and the dollar is likely to be strong, Cheung
said.
A Reuters poll showed that sentiment towards most emerging
Asian currencies worsened in the last two weeks after strong
U.S. job data bolstered expectations that U.S. interest rates
will move higher before year-end.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Reuters survey on market positioning showed that short
positions in the Philippine peso rose to the largest level in
seven months.
The peso had touched a low of 45.15 on Monday and again on
Thursday, matching a trough last touched in November. It is down
1.3 percent so far in June. Philippine markets were closed on
Friday for a national holiday.
The recent fall in the peso is probably due to disappointing
economic data as well as outflows from Philippine equities, said
ANZ's Cheung, adding that such outflows have taken place in June
as well as in April and May.
"We see further downside for the peso, 46 by the end of this
year," Cheung said. The last time the peso had been as weak as
46 to the dollar was July 2010.
Data released by the Philippine central bank on Thursday
showed that net portfolio outflows in May reached $569 million,
the biggest in 16 months.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar is now the best performing emerging Asian
currency this year, having risen around 2.7 percent against the
dollar.
Taiwan's current account surplus has helped to support the
Taiwan dollar.
In addition, market players have been using the Taiwan
dollar as a proxy for the U.S. Nasdaq Composite,
according to a trader.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0602 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.46 123.44 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.3468 1.3445 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 30.898 31.162 +0.85
Korean won 1114.40 1108.80 -0.50
Baht 33.69 33.73 +0.12
*Peso 45.15 45.15 +0.00
Rupiah 13320.00 13316.00 -0.03
Rupee 64.04 63.97 -0.10
Ringgit 3.7520 3.7455 -0.17
Yuan 6.2070 6.2065 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.46 119.66 -3.08
Sing dlr 1.3468 1.3260 -1.54
Taiwan dlr 30.898 31.718 +2.65
Korean won 1114.40 1099.30 -1.35
Baht 33.69 32.90 -2.34
Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95
Rupiah 13320.00 12380.00 -7.06
Rupee 64.04 63.03 -1.57
Ringgit 3.7520 3.4965 -6.81
Yuan 6.2070 6.2040 -0.05
------------------------------------------------
* Philippine markets are closed on Friday for a national
holiday.
