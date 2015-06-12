* Some Asian currencies falter on Greek debt worries * Reuters poll shows increase in Asia FX short positions (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 12 Asian currencies were mostly steady to lower versus the dollar on Friday as uncertainty over the fate of Greece's negotiations with international lenders hurt risk sentiment. The Malaysian ringgit reversed its early gains and was down 0.2 percent at 3.7520 to the dollar. The ringgit, which set a nine-year low of 3.7680 on Monday, was off about 1 percent for the week. The ringgit sagged against the dollar as market participants turned their focus to Greece, which needs a deal to unlock aid before the end of the month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the International Monetary Fund. The worries about Greece, as well as a tendency among traders to buy the U.S. dollar ahead of the weekend, helped weigh on Asian currencies, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The IMF dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens. In addition, German newspaper Bild, citing several people familiar with the matter, said the German government is holding "concrete consultations" on what to do in the case of a bankruptcy of the Greek state. Next week, investors will turn their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement after its June 16-17 policy meeting and a news conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. "We expect a hike by the Fed in September," said Irene Cheung, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "You could have some indication from the Fed next week," she added. If the market becomes more certain that the Fed will raise interest rates within the next two or three meetings, the market will price that in and the dollar is likely to be strong, Cheung said. A Reuters poll showed that sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies worsened in the last two weeks after strong U.S. job data bolstered expectations that U.S. interest rates will move higher before year-end. PHILIPPINE PESO The Reuters survey on market positioning showed that short positions in the Philippine peso rose to the largest level in seven months. The peso had touched a low of 45.15 on Monday and again on Thursday, matching a trough last touched in November. It is down 1.3 percent so far in June. Philippine markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday. The recent fall in the peso is probably due to disappointing economic data as well as outflows from Philippine equities, said ANZ's Cheung, adding that such outflows have taken place in June as well as in April and May. "We see further downside for the peso, 46 by the end of this year," Cheung said. The last time the peso had been as weak as 46 to the dollar was July 2010. Data released by the Philippine central bank on Thursday showed that net portfolio outflows in May reached $569 million, the biggest in 16 months. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar is now the best performing emerging Asian currency this year, having risen around 2.7 percent against the dollar. Taiwan's current account surplus has helped to support the Taiwan dollar. In addition, market players have been using the Taiwan dollar as a proxy for the U.S. Nasdaq Composite, according to a trader. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0602 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.46 123.44 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3468 1.3445 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.898 31.162 +0.85 Korean won 1114.40 1108.80 -0.50 Baht 33.69 33.73 +0.12 *Peso 45.15 45.15 +0.00 Rupiah 13320.00 13316.00 -0.03 Rupee 64.04 63.97 -0.10 Ringgit 3.7520 3.7455 -0.17 Yuan 6.2070 6.2065 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.46 119.66 -3.08 Sing dlr 1.3468 1.3260 -1.54 Taiwan dlr 30.898 31.718 +2.65 Korean won 1114.40 1099.30 -1.35 Baht 33.69 32.90 -2.34 Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95 Rupiah 13320.00 12380.00 -7.06 Rupee 64.04 63.03 -1.57 Ringgit 3.7520 3.4965 -6.81 Yuan 6.2070 6.2040 -0.05 ------------------------------------------------ * Philippine markets are closed on Friday for a national holiday. (Additional reporting by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)