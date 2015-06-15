June 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.47 123.47 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.3463 1.3441 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.976 31.226 +0.81 Korean won 1116.75 1114.70 -0.18 Baht 33.67 33.74 +0.21 Peso 45.29 45.15 -0.31 Rupiah 13330.00 13330.00 +0.00 Rupee 64.06 64.06 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7610 3.7595 -0.04 Yuan 6.2080 6.2081 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.47 119.66 -3.09 Sing dlr 1.3463 1.3260 -1.51 Taiwan dlr 30.976 31.718 +2.40 Korean won 1116.75 1099.30 -1.56 Baht 33.67 32.90 -2.29 Peso 45.29 44.72 -1.26 Rupiah 13330.00 12380.00 -7.13 Rupee 64.06 63.03 -1.61 Ringgit 3.7610 3.4965 -7.03 Yuan 6.2080 6.2040 -0.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)