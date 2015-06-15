* Philippine peso down on capital outflows fears * Singapore dlr falls more after poor job data * Singapore employment contracts in Q1, 1st time since 2009 (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 15 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday after Greece and lenders failed to reach an agreement to prevent the country's default, while caution mounted ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which could offer clues on the timing of a rate hike. The Philippine peso hit a 15-month low on concerns over more capital outflows. The Singapore dollar extended losses after the city-state reported the first quarterly decline in jobs in nearly six years. South Korea's won fell on dollar demand from offshore funds and importers. Malaysia's ringgit stayed around a nine-year low against the dollar. Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday. That hurt Asian stocks and the euro. Investors are looking for any changes in the nuance of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments at a news conference after a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday. U.S. consumer confidence surged in early June on expectations that a tightening labour market would spur big wage raises, which could support overall economic growth later this year, a survey showed on Friday. "Anxiety ahead of FOMC will support USD/Asia," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "The focus will be on the 'dot plot'. The market expectation is for a more gradual tightening path. An unchanged dot plot will lift USD/Asia," said Ji, referring to the Fed's projections on the economy and interest rates. The Singapore dollar and the ringgit are likely to suffer more losses than other emerging Asian currencies if the dot plot remains same as these currencies have tighter correlation with the U.S. dollar, he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 45.31 per dollar, its weakest since March 2014. The currency weakened in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets with the one-month NDFs hitting 16-month low against the greenback amid concerns over further capital outflows. Foreign investors sold a combined net nearly 8 billion peso ($176.6 million) in the first two weeks of June, the Philippine Stock Exchange data showed. A senior currency trader at a Philippine bank in Manila expected the peso to weaken to 45.50, its low in February 2014, citing "continued portfolio outflows and further deterioration in EM sentiment." SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid on selling from macro funds and leveraged accounts. The currency extended losses after data showing the city-state's total employment fell by 6,100 in the first quarter, the first quarterly decline in employment since the second quarter of 2009. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.44 123.47 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3477 1.3441 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 30.979 31.226 +0.80 Korean won 1116.80 1114.70 -0.19 Baht 33.72 33.74 +0.06 Peso 45.28 45.15 -0.28 Rupiah 13333.00 13330.00 -0.02 Rupee 64.11 64.06 -0.08 Ringgit 3.7605 3.7595 -0.03 Yuan 6.2088 6.2081 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.44 119.66 -3.07 Sing dlr 1.3477 1.3260 -1.61 Taiwan dlr 30.979 31.718 +2.39 Korean won 1116.80 1099.30 -1.57 Baht 33.72 32.90 -2.43 Peso 45.28 44.72 -1.23 Rupiah 13333.00 12380.00 -7.15 Rupee 64.11 63.03 -1.68 Ringgit 3.7605 3.4965 -7.02 Yuan 6.2088 6.2040 -0.08 ($1 = 45.29 Philippine pesos) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)