* Philippine peso down on capital outflows fears
* Singapore dlr falls more after poor job data
* Singapore employment contracts in Q1, 1st time since 2009
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 15 Most emerging Asian
currencies slid on Monday after Greece and lenders failed to
reach an agreement to prevent the country's default, while
caution mounted ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which
could offer clues on the timing of a rate hike.
The Philippine peso hit a 15-month low on
concerns over more capital outflows. The Singapore dollar
extended losses after the city-state reported the first
quarterly decline in jobs in nearly six years.
South Korea's won fell on dollar demand from
offshore funds and importers. Malaysia's ringgit stayed
around a nine-year low against the dollar.
Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its
international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday.
That hurt Asian stocks and the euro.
Investors are looking for any changes in the nuance of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's comments at a news conference after a
meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
U.S. consumer confidence surged in early June on
expectations that a tightening labour market would spur big wage
raises, which could support overall economic growth later this
year, a survey showed on Friday.
"Anxiety ahead of FOMC will support USD/Asia," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"The focus will be on the 'dot plot'. The market expectation
is for a more gradual tightening path. An unchanged dot plot
will lift USD/Asia," said Ji, referring to the Fed's projections
on the economy and interest rates.
The Singapore dollar and the ringgit are likely to suffer
more losses than other emerging Asian currencies if the dot plot
remains same as these currencies have tighter correlation with
the U.S. dollar, he added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 45.31 per dollar,
its weakest since March 2014.
The currency weakened in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
markets with the one-month NDFs
hitting 16-month low against the greenback amid concerns over
further capital outflows.
Foreign investors sold a combined net nearly 8 billion peso
($176.6 million) in the first two weeks of June, the Philippine
Stock Exchange data showed.
A senior currency trader at a Philippine bank in Manila
expected the peso to weaken to 45.50, its low in February 2014,
citing "continued portfolio outflows and further deterioration
in EM sentiment."
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar slid on selling from macro funds and
leveraged accounts.
The currency extended losses after data showing the
city-state's total employment fell by 6,100 in the first
quarter, the first quarterly decline in employment since the
second quarter of 2009.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.44 123.47 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.3477 1.3441 -0.27
Taiwan dlr 30.979 31.226 +0.80
Korean won 1116.80 1114.70 -0.19
Baht 33.72 33.74 +0.06
Peso 45.28 45.15 -0.28
Rupiah 13333.00 13330.00 -0.02
Rupee 64.11 64.06 -0.08
Ringgit 3.7605 3.7595 -0.03
Yuan 6.2088 6.2081 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.44 119.66 -3.07
Sing dlr 1.3477 1.3260 -1.61
Taiwan dlr 30.979 31.718 +2.39
Korean won 1116.80 1099.30 -1.57
Baht 33.72 32.90 -2.43
Peso 45.28 44.72 -1.23
Rupiah 13333.00 12380.00 -7.15
Rupee 64.11 63.03 -1.68
Ringgit 3.7605 3.4965 -7.02
Yuan 6.2088 6.2040 -0.08
($1 = 45.29 Philippine pesos)
