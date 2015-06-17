* Taiwan dollar gains on short-covering * S.Korean won rises on exporters * Singapore dlr dips; May exports unexpectedly fall (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 17 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Wednesday but trade was cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and any clues on the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes. The Taiwan dollar gained as foreign and local investors pared bearish bets. The South Korean won edged up on exporters' demand for settlements. Still, the U.S. dollar held firm, limiting upside in emerging Asian currencies, as investors expected Fed policymakers to signal that the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs this year. U.S. permits for future home construction surged to a near eight-year high in May, data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing such expectations. "As U.S. normalisation takes hold, widening UST yield spreads could heighten the risk of 'sudden stop' of capital and fund inflows to EMs," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore. "Emerging markets that are more exposed to external vulnerabilities and more open economies such as SGD, IDR and MYR could face further downside pressure," said Wong, referring to the Singapore dollar, the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit. Singapore's dollar slid as exports in May unexpectedly eased and economists cut forecasts for this year's growth and inflation. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions and local banks bought the currency, tracking its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards markets. The currency pared some of gains on bids for the U.S. dollar linked to foreign investors' continuous stock selling. Foreigners have been net sellers every day so far June in the main Taiwan stock market, unloading a combined net T$78.3 billion ($2.5 billion) in the first 16 days of this month, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange data. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid as the city-state's non-oil domestic exports fell 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier on weaker demand in China and Europe. The data indicated the trade-reliant economy continues to be hobbled by still-sluggish global demand. Economists had forecast 3.1 percent growth. Economists have trimmed their forecasts for Singapore's 2015 growth to 2.7 percent from a previous 2.8 percent, a central bank survey showed earlier. Headline inflation forecasts were also lowered to 0.0 percent from a prior 0.1 percent, according to the survey. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.46 123.37 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3430 1.3421 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.914 31.266 +1.14 Korean won 1117.60 1118.60 +0.09 Baht 33.68 33.68 +0.00 Peso 45.15 45.14 -0.02 Rupiah 13368.00 13348.00 -0.15 Rupee 64.11 64.24 +0.20 Ringgit 3.7490 3.7505 +0.04 Yuan 6.2084 6.2084 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.46 119.66 -3.08 Sing dlr 1.3430 1.3260 -1.27 Taiwan dlr 30.914 31.718 +2.60 Korean won 1117.60 1099.30 -1.64 Baht 33.68 32.90 -2.32 Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95 Rupiah 13368.00 12380.00 -7.39 Rupee 64.11 63.03 -1.68 Ringgit 3.7490 3.4965 -6.74 Yuan 6.2084 6.2040 -0.07 ($1 = 30.9000 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)