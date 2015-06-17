* Taiwan dollar gains on short-covering
* S.Korean won rises on exporters
* Singapore dlr dips; May exports unexpectedly fall
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 17 Most emerging Asian
currencies edged up on Wednesday but trade was cautious ahead of
the Federal Reserve's policy decision and any clues on the
timing of U.S. interest rate hikes.
The Taiwan dollar gained as foreign and local
investors pared bearish bets. The South Korean won
edged up on exporters' demand for settlements.
Still, the U.S. dollar held firm, limiting upside in
emerging Asian currencies, as investors expected Fed
policymakers to signal that the U.S. central bank will raise
borrowing costs this year.
U.S. permits for future home construction surged to a near
eight-year high in May, data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing such
expectations.
"As U.S. normalisation takes hold, widening UST yield
spreads could heighten the risk of 'sudden stop' of capital and
fund inflows to EMs," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency
analyst at Maybank in Singapore.
"Emerging markets that are more exposed to external
vulnerabilities and more open economies such as SGD, IDR and MYR
could face further downside pressure," said Wong, referring to
the Singapore dollar, the Indonesian rupiah
and the Malaysian ringgit.
Singapore's dollar slid as exports in May unexpectedly eased
and economists cut forecasts for this year's growth and
inflation.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign financial institutions and
local banks bought the currency, tracking its overnight strength
in non-deliverable forwards markets.
The currency pared some of gains on bids for the U.S. dollar
linked to foreign investors' continuous stock selling.
Foreigners have been net sellers every day so far June in
the main Taiwan stock market, unloading a combined net T$78.3
billion ($2.5 billion) in the first 16 days of this month,
according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange data.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar slid as the city-state's non-oil
domestic exports fell 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier on
weaker demand in China and Europe.
The data indicated the trade-reliant economy continues to be
hobbled by still-sluggish global demand. Economists had forecast
3.1 percent growth.
Economists have trimmed their forecasts for Singapore's 2015
growth to 2.7 percent from a previous 2.8 percent, a central
bank survey showed earlier.
Headline inflation forecasts were also lowered to 0.0
percent from a prior 0.1 percent, according to the survey.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 123.46 123.37 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.3430 1.3421 -0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.914 31.266 +1.14
Korean won 1117.60 1118.60 +0.09
Baht 33.68 33.68 +0.00
Peso 45.15 45.14 -0.02
Rupiah 13368.00 13348.00 -0.15
Rupee 64.11 64.24 +0.20
Ringgit 3.7490 3.7505 +0.04
Yuan 6.2084 6.2084 +0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 123.46 119.66 -3.08
Sing dlr 1.3430 1.3260 -1.27
Taiwan dlr 30.914 31.718 +2.60
Korean won 1117.60 1099.30 -1.64
Baht 33.68 32.90 -2.32
Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95
Rupiah 13368.00 12380.00 -7.39
Rupee 64.11 63.03 -1.68
Ringgit 3.7490 3.4965 -6.74
Yuan 6.2084 6.2040 -0.07
($1 = 30.9000 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim
