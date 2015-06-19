* Baht down; Thai c.bank "comfortable" with weak currency * Ringgit leads weekly Asia FX gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 19 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday with anxiety over Greece's debt crisis increasing, but they were largely set to enjoy weekly gains on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates in the near term. The Thai baht slid after a senior central bank official told Reuters that the Bank of Thailand would be "comfortable" with a weaker currency for the export-dependent economy. The Malaysian ringgit fell as traders took profits from the best-performing emerging Asian currency of the week. The South Korean won earlier bucked the regional daily slide on sustained stop-loss dollar selling. The won pared gains as the yen turned weaker, increasing caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's strength. Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday after their finance ministers failed to sign a deal on a cash-for-reforms agreement with Greece on Thursday. "Asian currencies definitely bought time as the dollar may correct further after this week's FOMC," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. "Still, markets have been underestimating problems in Europe and healthy U.S. data. So we may see more volatility in Asian currencies," Jeong said. The Fed on Wednesday signalled the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates more slowly than markets had expected. Fixed income derivatives markets, including the Fed fund futures, expected the first rate hike only in December, even though many economists still saw a rise in September. RINGGIT, WON LEAD Emerging Asian currencies were poised to report weekly gains as the Fed's stance led investors to dump dollar holdings against regional units. The ringgit has appreciated 1.0 percent against the dollar so far this week on stop-loss dollar selling, leading regional appreciation. Bank Negara Malaysia, the country's central bank, on Thursday said the current ringgit's movements are affected by both global and domestic development. "We think Negara, more than most AXJ central banks, is hoping the U.S. dollar rally is over," said Tim Condon, economist with ING in a client note, referring to Asia ex-Japan. Condon said the dollar rally is unlikely over yet and ING's year-end ringgit forecast versus the dollar is 3.85. The ringgit hit a nine-year low of 3.7680 per dollar on June 8. Weak prices for commodities - a key export for Malaysia - and concerns for state-fund 1MDB's debt problems have hurt the currency. The won followed the Malaysian currency with a 0.9 percent appreciation so far this week on exporters' demand for settlements. Singapore's dollar has gained 0.7 percent so far this week. The Indian rupee has risen 0.5 percent and the Taiwan dollar ended the week up 0.5 percent. The island's financial markets were closed on Friday. The Philippine peso has appreciated 0.3 percent and the baht has risen 0.2 percent. Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to maintain such upside momentum for the longer term as the Fed is still likely to raise interest rates later this year on solid U.S. economic data, analysts said. "I still look to buy USD/Asia dip if we see EUR bounce on positive Greek news, etc.," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "We still feel U.S. data momentum is trending up." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.06 122.96 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3349 1.3341 -0.06 *Taiwan dlr 31.062 31.062 +0.00 Korean won 1104.90 1107.10 +0.20 Baht 33.66 33.60 -0.18 Peso 45.00 44.95 -0.10 Rupiah 13319.00 13302.00 -0.13 Rupee 63.75 63.73 -0.03 Ringgit 3.7210 3.7125 -0.23 Yuan 6.2081 6.2075 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.06 119.66 -2.77 Sing dlr 1.3349 1.3260 -0.67 Taiwan dlr 31.062 31.718 +2.11 Korean won 1104.90 1099.30 -0.51 Baht 33.66 32.90 -2.26 Peso 45.00 44.72 -0.61 Rupiah 13319.00 12380.00 -7.05 Rupee 63.75 63.03 -1.13 Ringgit 3.7210 3.4965 -6.03 Yuan 6.2081 6.2040 -0.07 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)