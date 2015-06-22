June 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0105 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0105 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.64 122.70 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3336 1.3337 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.736 31.062 +1.06 Korean won 1099.71 1107.10 +0.67 Baht 33.63 33.68 +0.13 Peso 45.07 45.11 +0.09 Rupiah 13325.00 13330.00 +0.04 Rupee 63.55 63.55 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7300 3.7445 +0.39 *Yuan 6.2095 6.2095 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.64 119.66 -2.43 Sing dlr 1.3336 1.3260 -0.57 Taiwan dlr 30.736 31.718 +3.19 Korean won 1099.71 1099.30 -0.04 Baht 33.63 32.90 -2.17 Peso 45.07 44.72 -0.78 Rupiah 13325.00 12380.00 -7.09 Rupee 63.55 63.03 -0.82 Ringgit 3.7300 3.4965 -6.26 Yuan 6.2095 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in China are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)