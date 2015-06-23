June 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.58 123.36 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.3378 1.3355 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.765 30.970 +0.67 Korean won 1103.50 1098.80 -0.43 Baht 33.70 33.64 -0.18 Peso 45.13 45.05 -0.17 Rupiah 13315.00 13305.00 -0.08 Rupee 63.51 63.51 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7470 3.7320 -0.40 Yuan 6.2075 6.2095 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.58 119.66 -3.18 Sing dlr 1.3378 1.3260 -0.88 Taiwan dlr 30.765 31.718 +3.10 Korean won 1103.50 1099.30 -0.38 Baht 33.70 32.90 -2.37 Peso 45.13 44.72 -0.90 Rupiah 13315.00 12380.00 -7.02 Rupee 63.51 63.03 -0.76 Ringgit 3.7470 3.4965 -6.69 Yuan 6.2075 6.2040 -0.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)