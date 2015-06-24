June 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.86 123.94 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3413 1.3406 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.944 31.002 +0.19 Korean won 1108.30 1104.60 -0.33 Baht 33.78 33.74 -0.12 Peso 45.16 45.10 -0.13 Rupiah 13275.00 13250.00 -0.19 Rupee 63.59 63.59 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7525 3.7390 -0.36 Yuan 6.2065 6.2068 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.86 119.66 -3.39 Sing dlr 1.3413 1.3260 -1.14 Taiwan dlr 30.944 31.718 +2.50 Korean won 1108.30 1099.30 -0.81 Baht 33.78 32.90 -2.61 Peso 45.16 44.72 -0.97 Rupiah 13275.00 12380.00 -6.74 Rupee 63.59 63.03 -0.87 Ringgit 3.7525 3.4965 -6.82 Yuan 6.2065 6.2040 -0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)